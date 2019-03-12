Global engineering and infrastructure advisory company Aurecon has selected Orange Business Services, a leading global technology integrator, to manage its global communications infrastructure, including SD-WAN and cybersecurity services, across 60 sites in more than twenty countries. The future-proof Flexible SD-WAN service by Orange is a fully managed end-to-end solution which will offer substantial cost savings, while providing a four-fold increase in agile network capacity. This increased capacity is critical for worldwide collaboration, cloud-based CAD software and work-sharing.

The USD $25 million, five-year network transformation deal will not only increase the performance of Aurecon's infrastructure, but also reduce complexity, strengthen application performance and improve agility. It will offer more visibility and flexibility to grow and evolve across its business operations. The scalable, cloud-based security services from Orange will enable Aurecon and its partners to work securely from any location, while securing its cloud-based business applications.

Orange started supporting Aurecon in 2014, where it redesigned, consolidated and managed Aurecon's network infrastructure and deployed a high-speed global WAN, connecting sites across Asia, Africa, Australia and New Zealand, as well as the Middle East.

"Aurecon has a clear vision and ambitious strategy, and we are delighted to continue to support them as they undertake this new digital transformation program. With our end-to-end global solutions and carrier-grade integration expertise, supported by our consulting and co-innovation capabilities, we believe we are well placed to be their trusted technology partner," said Kevin Griffen, Managing Director, Orange Business Services, Australasia.

"Our partnership with Orange is critical for delivering our infrastructure overhaul. As a global company involved in co-creating some of the world's most iconic construction projects with many other partners, it's essential we have a reliable and flexible technology platform that not only can evolve with our growing business, but also improve our agility and performance. As our trusted partner, Orange brings the knowledge of our business, coupled with the technical solutions and integration skills that make it the obvious choice to support us on this latest digital transformation journey with strong delivery requirements," said, Carl Duckinson, Aurecon CIO.

Orange Business Services was positioned as a Leader in Gartner's 2019 "Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global". In addition, Orange Business Services recently won Best Enterprise Service for Flexible SD-WAN at the World Communication Awards 2018.

About Aurecon

Aurecon is a global engineering and infrastructure advisory company which brings ideas to life to design a better future. Aurecon has an office network spanning over 20 countries and over 7,000 people, with a net revenue of AU $1bn dollars. Privately owned by employees, Aurecon provides advisory, design, delivery and asset management services on projects on a range of markets in locations worldwide.

About Orange Business Services

As the B-to-B division of the Orange Group, Orange Business Services focuses exclusively on serving enterprises around the world. Both a network operator and a digital services integrator, Orange Business Services leverages expertise in the areas of IoT, Cloud, Data and AI, application development and cybersecurity. It supports and protects companies at every stage of their data lifecycle, from collection, transport, storage and processing to analysis and sharing.

With companies thriving on innovation, Orange Business Services places its customers at the heart of an open collaborative ecosystem. This includes its 25,000 employees, the assets and expertise of the Orange Group, its technology and business partners and a pool of finely selected start-ups. More than 3,000 multinational enterprises, as well as two million professionals, companies and local communities in France, rely on Orange Business Services.

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with revenues of 41 billion euros in 2018 and 264 million customers worldwide at 31 December 2018. Orange is listed on the Euronext Paris (ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (ORAN).

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

