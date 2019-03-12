

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - The US Federal Aviation Administration has told airlines it believes Boeing's 737 Max 8 model to be airworthy, after two fatal crashes within six months.



An Ethiopian Airlines plane en route from Addis Ababa to Nairobi crashed six minutes after take-off on Sunday, killing all 157 people on board.



The incident followed Lion Air 737 Max 8 crash in October that killed 189.



Some in the aviation community have called for the aircraft to be grounded pending a full investigation.



But late on Monday, the US Federal Aviation Administration or FAA issued a 'continued airworthiness notification' saying the plane was safe to fly.



China, Indonesia, and Ethiopia on Monday ordered their airlines to ground the jet. Other airlines kept flying the 737 Max 8 after Boeing said it was safe.



US Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao said the FAA would 'take immediate and appropriate action' if a defect was found in the plane.



BA closed Monday regular trading at $400.01, down $22.53 or 5.33 percent.



