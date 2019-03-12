

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Alphabet Inc. Chief Executive Officer Larry Page didn't get board approval when he awarded a $150 million stock grant to Andy Rubin, the creator of the Android mobile software who was under investigation by the company for sexual harassment at the time, Bloomberg reported citing a lawsuit.



Page later got 'rubber stamp' approval for the equity compensation package from a board leadership committee eight days after he granted it in August 2014, the report said quoting a revised investor complaint made public on Monday in California state court in San Jose. Rubin used the grant as 'leverage' to secure a $90 million severance agreement when he left the company almost three months later.



The new allegations shed light on Page's power to compensate top executives and could add fuel to criticism that the company's board isn't strong enough to keep management accountable to shareholders. It could also pull Page deeper into the controversy around how Google has handled sexual harassment complaints. The Alphabet co-founder has generally stayed behind the scenes, while Google CEO Sundar Pichai has been left to deal with criticism of the company's culture, the report said.



