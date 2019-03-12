Ultra-Violet by Paul Pairet Is Crowned Top Asian Restaurant in Opinionated About Dining's Top 100+ Restaurants List

LONDON, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global restaurant award platform Opinionated About Dining (OAD) has today announced Ultra-Violet by Paul Pairetas the number one restaurant on their Top 100+ Asian Restaurants List for a second year running recognized for its multisensorial technology and dining experience.

Jumping from fifth to second place is Robuchon Au Dôme known to have exemplary ingredients and an out of this world dessert trolley.

New to the list is the third best restaurant in this year's list Sühring. The twin brothers Thomas and Mathias Suhringgive diners a large dose of technical skill to their German offering.

Other restaurants in the top ten include The Eight and Jade Dragon from Macau, The Chairman, Seventh Son Restaurant, Ta Vie, Lung King Heen and Neighborhood all from Hong Kong. This years' top ten has Hong Kong responsible for half of the entries.

The top ten restaurants in Asia, OAD 2019:

Ultra-Violet by Paul Pairet , Paul Pairet , Shanghai Robuchon Au Dôme, Julien Tongourian, Macau Sühring, Mathias and Thomas, Bangkok The Eight, Joseph Tse , Macau The Chairman, Kelvin Au Yeugn , Hong Kong Seventh Son Restaurant, Chiu Wai -kwan, Hong Kong Jade Dragon , Tam Kwok Fun, Macau Ta Vie, Hideaki Sato , Hong Kong Lung King Heen , Chan Yan -tak, Hong Kong Neighborhood, David Lai , Hong Kong

The full list of the OAD's top 100 here: http://opinionatedaboutdining.com/2019/asia.html

About OAD:

Each year, OAD shares lists of the top restaurants within various global regions, as voted for by the website's knowledgeable reviewers. Based on reviews by over 6,000 voters, the list is the only global restaurant guide that considers a diner's background and reviewing experience, as well as the quality of restaurants they visit.

In 2019, OAD is publishing nine lists on the below dates:

Top 100+ Japan (announced 16 th 2019)

(announced 16 2019) Top 100+ Europe Heritage (22 nd January 2019)

January 2019) Top 100+ North America ( 7 th February 2019 )

( 7 ) Top 100+ Asia ( 12 th March 2019 )

( 12 ) Top 100+ Europe Gourmet Casual (26 th March 2019 )

) Top 100+ North America Cheap Eats and Heritage ( 9 th April 2019 )

) Top 100+ Europe Classical ( 23 rd April 2019 )

) Top 100+ North America Gourmet Casual (7 th May 2019 )

) Top 100+ Europe (20th May 2019 at awards dinner)

