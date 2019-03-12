This year's VIP judge will be acclaimed Japanese fashion designer Mihara Yasuhiro. Mr Yasuhiro will come to Hong Kong in September to join an esteemed panel of judges comprising senior industry figures and media representatives to select the YDC 2019 winners.



HONG KONG, Mar 12, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - The Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest (YDC) 2019 will be held on 7 September at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the YDC will be the finale of CENTRESTAGE, the HKTDC's signature international fashion trade fair. Shortlisted young fashion designers will compete for coveted awards and special prizes, together with overseas trips offering internships and exchanges. This year's VIP judge will be international fashion designer Mihara Yasuhiro.The YDC is recognised as one of the most prestigious fashion design contests in Hong Kong, offering young local designers an invaluable opportunity to showcase their talents and learn from fashion masters. As VIP judge, Mr Yasuhiro will come to Hong Kong in September and, together with an esteemed panel of judges comprising senior fashion industry figures and media representatives, will help to select the YDC 2019 winners.Mihara Yasuhiro always thinks out of the box to bring a playful theme to each of the garments in his collections, with designs that attract attention through some unique and surprising ideas. Mr Yasuhiro is the founder of MIHARA YASUHIRO, his eponymous brand, which is distributed worldwide in more than 70 stores and stockists including leading retailers such as Selfridges, Harrods, SSENSE and Hong Kong's I.T and JOYCE.YDC 2019 SeminarYDC 2019 is open for application until 12 April. The last session for this year's open-call seminar will be held on 23 March to explain the details and criteria for applying to take part in the YDC. Arto Wong, winner of the New Talent Award and YDC 2017 champion, will be the guest speaker to share her experience and development after winning the competition. Details of the seminar are as follows:Date: 23 March 2019 (Sat)Time: 2:30pm-3pmVenue: THE GARAGE, G/F, D2 Place TWO, 15 Cheung Shun Street, Lai Chi Kok, Kowloon, Hong Kong (Exit D2 of Lai Chi Kok MTR Station)RSVP for seminar: https://goo.gl/MR6nBmYDC 2019 application: www.fashionally.com/en/YDC/detail/2019YDC: Driving local fashionSince 1977, the HKTDC has been organising the Hong Kong Young Fashion Designers' Contest (YDC) to unearth talented local designers, while creating opportunities to showcase their collections in front of global and local industry professionals. To further promote Hong Kong fashion designers to the world, the HKTDC launched the FASHIONALLY.com online platform in early 2012 to provide a one-of-a-kind networking and exchange platform for global fashion experts to connect, inspire and share information.Fair websites:FASHIONALLY: www.fashionally.comCENTRESTAGE: http://centrestage.com.hkPhoto Download: https://bit.ly/2T0QlZKAbout HKTDCEstablished in 1966, the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) is a statutory body dedicated to creating opportunities for Hong Kong's businesses. With 50 offices globally, including 13 on the Chinese mainland, the HKTDC promotes Hong Kong as a platform for doing business with China, Asia and the world. With more than 50 years of experience, the HKTDC organises international exhibitions, conferences and business missions to provide companies, particularly SMEs, with business opportunities on the mainland and in international markets, while providing business insights and information via trade publications, research reports and digital channels including the media room. For more information, please visit: www.hktdc.com/aboutus. Follow us on Google+, Twitter@hktdc, LinkedIn.Source: HKTDCContact:Copyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.