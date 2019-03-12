Hexion Inc. ("Hexion" or the "Company") is launching its newly developed line of Resonance catalysts that provide an extended and adjustable working pot life to enhance flexibility in various composites manufacturing processes and environments at JEC World in Paris, March 12 through 14.

Resonance catalysts provide increased latency to the company's CELLOBOND phenolic resin systems, extending pot life by as much as 100 percent or more while providing increased manufacturing control at higher ambient temperatures. With the new CELLOBOND resin/Resonance catalyst systems, pot life is adjustable to suit each customer's specific processing requirements.

"Producing large, complex phenolic composites through vacuum infusion or resin transfer molding can be a challenge if resin systems start polymerizing before all of the fiber material is fully impregnated," says Ramesh Pisipati, Global Marketing Director, Phenolic Specialty Resins, at Hexion Inc. "Also, higher temperatures in the manufacturing environment can cause the resin system to prematurely react. Our new Resonancecatalysts were specifically developed to offer delayed action and be "tunable" to address customers' unique processing requirements."

Because of their increased stability over longer periods and at higher temperatures, CELLOBOND resin systems incorporating Resonance catalysts can also be used in pultrusion and sheet molding compound processes, something that was more difficult to do in the past.

CELLOBOND ultra-low formaldehyde (ULF) resins are used to manufacture composite parts that meet and exceed the most demanding fire, smoke and toxicity standards in aerospace (FAR 25.852), automotive (GB/T 31467), construction (ASTM E84) and rail (EN45545-2 HL3, BS 6853 Class 1A, and NFPA130) applications.

"Molders prefer CELLOBOND resins systems in part because they don't require fillers or costly fire retardants or intumescent gelcoats to deliver the highest heat and fire performance," adds Pisipati. "Resonance catalysts add another level of flexibility, convenience and value for parts makers."

Hexion will showcase the Resonance catalysts in Hall 6, Booth G52 at the JEC World 2019 exposition, March 12 to 14 in Paris.

About the Company

Based in Columbus, Ohio, Hexion Inc. is a global leader in thermoset resins. Hexion Inc. serves the global wood and industrial markets through a broad range of thermoset technologies, specialty products and technical support for customers in a diverse range of applications and industries. Hexion Inc. is controlled by investment funds affiliated with Apollo Global Management, LLC. Additional information about Hexion Inc. and its products is available at www.hexion.com.

