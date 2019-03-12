



Dhaka and Tokyo, Mar 12, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Prime Bank Limited (Prime Bank), a major commercial bank in Bangladesh, and JCB International (JCBI), the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., announced that Prime Bank has launched the first JCB Platinum Credit Card in Bangladesh.Prime Bank and JCBI have been developing their partnership since entering an acquiring license agreement in April 2013, and starting issuance of JCB Credit Card and Debit Card in Bangladesh in June 2014.Senior Executive Vice President of Prime Bank, Mr. ANM Mahfuz said, "We are excited to be a part of this milestone in our Partnership with JCB. Prime Bank has always been dedicated to deliver superior value propositions to its customers and stakeholders. By launching JCB Platinum Credit Card, we are strengthening our promise to provide customers an even richer and more distinguished experience with our credit card offerings. This new variant of Credit Card will certainly set a benchmark in card services of local banking industry and enable our valued customers with wider choices and enhance their shopping experience altogether. I am sure that Prime Bank and JCB will continue to collaborate in future and introduce innovative financial solutions for our customers."Executive Vice President of JCBI, Yuichiro Kadowaki said, "Bangladesh has a huge potential in its consumer market with a population of about 160 million and high economic growth in recent years. More and more people are expected to choose card payment over cash payment. Combining Prime Bank's expertise in customer relationships and dynamic local operations with JCB's global acceptance network, we can expect a synergistic effect that will offer both Prime Bank and JCB the opportunity to further expand the credit card market in Bangladesh."About Prime Bank LimitedSince 1995, Prime Bank has always been a testament of competence, excellence and a benchmark in the banking industry of Bangladesh. Being one of the largest commercial banks in Bangladesh, it has always concentrated on understanding and forecasting client requirements. The bank has grown tremendously in the last 24 years. Having 164 ATMs and 146 branches, Prime Bank has expanded its network all over Bangladesh with primary concentration in Dhaka, Chittagong & Sylhet. In abroad, Prime Bank has wholly owned subsidiaries in Singapore, Hong Kong and UK to cater to the banking needs of NRBs.Prime Bank has a wide range of products which cater to clients of all age range and gender. In addition to catering the individual financial needs, Prime Bank takes a lot of pride in its best-in-class solutions for all type of local and global corporates. Prime Bank has always respected the diversity of its customers which has resulted in a full suite of Islamic; SME & NRB affiliated competitive products.Prime bank has always believed in giving back to the community. It has a wholly dedicated Foundation to execute its corporate social responsibility activities in a greater scale. Prime Bank Limited and Prime Bank Foundation are proud to continue CSR activities for the greater interest of the country's socio economic development. Investing on Education Support Program, working with Handicap Population, supporting Martyr Family and sponsoring Golf, Tennis and Cricket are some of the examples of Prime Bank's CSR initiative.Prime Bank has achieved a number of awards for significant contribution in the economy. In the last two decades, recognitions from ICAB, SAFA, ICMAB etc has inspired Prime Bank to stay hungry and aspire to grow even more in the years to come.For more information, please visit: www.primebank.com.bdAbout JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading payment card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase merchant coverage and card member base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to provide responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/ContactKumiko KidaJCB Co., Ltd.Corporate CommunicationsTel: +81-3-5778-8353Email: jcb-pr@info.jcb.co.jpSource: JCBCopyright 2019 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.