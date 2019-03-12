Sadayoshi Yokoyama, Toshiko Watanabe DENSO CORPORATION Phone: 81-566-25-5594 Fax: 81-566-25-4509 sadayoshi_yokoyama@denso.co.jp toshiko_watanabe@denso.co.jp

KARIYA, JAPAN, Mar 12, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - DENSO, the world's second largest mobility supplier, has taken a $5M stake in Seattle-based Airbiquity Inc., a global leader in connected vehicle services and a pioneer in the development of automotive telematics technology. The investment will accelerate the development of over-the-air (OTA) systems for wirelessly updating automotive software from a remote location.OTA systems have been increasingly commercialized to update the software of multimedia products, such as car navigation systems. This is critical for automakers as the industry quickly moves toward electrification and autonomous vehicles.Airbiquity has a successful track record in delivering software products for in-vehicle multimedia products to many automakers and is also known for its ability to ensure security in OTA systems. DENSO will accelerate the development of secure and highly reliable OTA systems in cooperation with Toyota Motor and Toyota Tsusho by harnessing Airbiquity's engineering capabilities and developmental strengthens and resources."DENSO envisions a future where people everywhere enjoy the freedom and convenience of mobility. That's why we've been actively and aggressively investing in and teaming up with industry-leading partners like Airbiquity to deliver safe and reliable automated driving technology," said Tony Cannestra, director of Corporate Ventures at DENSO. "Secure OTA systems that update and control vehicle functionality are a key component in tomorrow's connected car."About AirbiquityAirbiquity is a global leader in connected vehicle services and pioneer in the development and engineering of automotive telematics technology. At the forefront of automotive innovation, Airbiquity operates the industry's most advanced cloud-based connected vehicle service delivery platform, Choreo, and supports all leading use cases including over-the-air (OTA) software update and data management. Working with Airbiquity, automakers and automotive suppliers have deployed highly scalable, manageable, and secure connected vehicle service programs meeting the needs of their customers in over 60 countries around the world. Learn more about Airbiquity at www.airbiquity.com or join the conversation @Airbiquity. Airbiquity is a trademark of Airbiquity Inc.About DensoDENSO Corp., headquartered in Kariya, Aichi prefecture, Japan has approximately 220 subsidiaries in 35 countries and regions (including Japan) and employs approximately 170,000 people worldwide. Consolidated global sales for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2018, totaled US$48.1 billion. Last fiscal year, DENSO spent 8.8% of its global consolidated sales on research and development. DENSO common stock is traded on the Tokyo and Nagoya stock exchanges.For more information, please go to www.denso.com.Visit our media website at www.denso.com/global/en/news/media-center/.Source: DensoContact:Copyright 2019 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.