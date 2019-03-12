Digital manufacturing software provider expands its data security with SafeNet Data Protection on Demand cloud-based HSM service

Gemalto, the world leader in digital security, today announced that Identify3D, the most advanced security solution for digital manufacturing supply chains, has deployed Gemalto's SafeNet Data Protection On Demand to ensure the security of its customers' intellectual property and quality of their digital manufacturing services in the cloud.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190311005361/en/

With customers in extremely security-conscious sectors such as aerospace and defence, it is critical that Identify3D builds strong data security controls into its cloud-based services in order to protect customers' sensitive information and intellectual property. After looking at on-premises alternatives and cloud providers, Identify3D selected SafeNet Data Protection on Demand due to its ability to provide a wide range of cloud-based hardware security module (HSM), encryption, and key management services that easily integrate with the applications and cloud services it already uses.

"Identify3D provides intellectual property protection, manufacturing repeatability and traceability in all phases of digital manufacturing from unauthorized distribution, transformation, replication and production. Security is integral to everything we do," said co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer Stephan Thomas. "For many companies operating in our space, security is only bolted on when customers ask for it. That's not the way we do things; for us security, specifically data protection, must be a part of the process from day one. As our customers seek to expand their capabilities, we needed a solution that would enable them to grow comfortably, without compromising our security-first principles."

With SafeNet Data Protection on Demand, Identify3D was able to deploy a cloud-based HSM service to act as the root of trust for its certificate authority and support advanced algorithms. The company is now able to offer its customers secure digital manufacturing services while enjoying the flexibility and scalability of a managed cloud-based security service with zero upfront investment.

"Identify3D can now provide our customers unrivalled protection of their valuable data and intellectual property, while verifying that their manufacturing is authorized and authenticated according to the exact standards. Within a couple of months of the solution being implemented, we saw a significant 35% cost saving and are able to add new clients quickly and efficiently in less than an hour," added Thomas.

"Many cloud service providers want to lock you in and make you buy more services when you need to expand. Gemalto's business model matched our requirements and the process was simple," said Doug Peterson, Identify3D senior field application engineer. "Moving forward it will be much easier to upgrade customers to the cloud, move keys around, add new firmware, and support remotely. As our service provides multi-tier role separation access control between customers and different types of manufacturing within the same company, it is now simple to offer the service in a hosted service delivery model."

Todd Moore, senior vice president, Data Protection at Gemalto said: "It's refreshing to see another company that employs a security-first approach. For too long businesses have maintained a 'buy now add security later' mentality for their customers, which is putting too many end users at risk. With SafeNet Data Protection on Demand, Identify3D is able to efficiently provide a secure digital manufacturing service that meets the quality of service and data protection requirements of their customers."

About Identify3D

Identify3D Inc. de-risks digital manufacturing with a suite of solutions that protects the confidentiality and integrity of data throughout the digital manufacturing thread. Identify3D provides intellectual property protection, manufacturing repeatability and traceability from initial design through to finished product. Identify3D delivers greater control over the digital manufacturing process, and ensures the integrity and authenticity of digital information across complex supply chains. The company is privately held and based in San Francisco. For more information, visit www.identify3d.com.

About Gemalto

Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO) is the global leader in digital security, with 2018 annual revenues of €3 billion and customers in over 180 countries. We bring trust to an increasingly connected world.

From secure software to biometrics and encryption, our technologies and services enable businesses and governments to authenticate identities and protect data so they stay safe and enable services in personal devices, connected objects, the cloud and in between.

Gemalto's solutions are at the heart of modern life, from payment to enterprise security and the internet of things. We authenticate people, transactions and objects, encrypt data and create value for software enabling our clients to deliver secure digital services for billions of individuals and things.

Our 15,000 employees operate out of 110 offices, 47 personalization and data centers, and 35 research and software development centers located in 47 countries.

For more information visit www.gemalto.com, or follow @gemalto on Twitter.

