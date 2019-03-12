sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 12.03.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 596 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,021 Euro		-0,008
-0,73 %
WKN: A0Q4FN ISIN: CH0043238366 Ticker-Symbol: YZA 
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
SMI MID
1-Jahres-Chart
ARYZTA AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ARYZTA AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,034
1,063
11.03.
1,037
1,06
11.03.
12.03.2019 | 07:05
(9 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

ARYZTA AG: H1 2019 Results

ARYZTA AG / H1 2019 Results . Processed and transmitted by West Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Schlieren/Switzerland, 12 March 2019


ARYZTA AG announces financial results for the six month period ended 31 January 2019


The news release can be downloaded from the following link:

Announcement (http://hugin.info/142194/R/2238204/881923.pdf)


This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: ARYZTA AG via Globenewswire

--- End of Message ---

ARYZTA AG
Talacker 41 Zurich Switzerland

ISIN: CH0043238366;



© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)