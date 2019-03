DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Uniper reported a fiscal 2018 net loss of 492 million euros compared to a loss of 538 million euros, prior year. Loss per share was 1.23 euros compared to a loss of 1.79 euros, previous year. Adjusted EBIT declined to 865 million euros from 1.11 billion euros. Adjusted FFO was 756 million euros compared to 753 million euros.



Fiscal year 2018 sales were 78.18 billion euros compared to 72.24 billion euros, prior year.



