Eve Sleep plc (EVE) Eve Sleep plc: Director and management changes 12-March-2019 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. eve Sleep ("eve" or the "Company") Director and management changes It has been agreed by mutual consent that Abid Ismail, Chief Financial Officer of eve, will step down as a Director of the Company. Abid has agreed to stay on with the Company until the summer to effect a seamless transition. The search for his replacement will now commence. Separately, it has been agreed that Felix Lobkowicz, Chief Operating Officer, will leave the Company to pursue new opportunities and that Kuba Wieczorek, Chief Brand Officer, will move from being a full-time team member to a part-time consultant. Kuba will remain a brand ambassador and will continue to play a significant role, including providing support to Cheryl Calverley, who joined eve in December 2018 as Chief Marketing Officer. Commenting on the announcement, Paul Pindar, Chairman of eve said: "I would personally like to thank Abid, Kuba and Felix for their dedication, professionalism and commitment to eve, and more recently their valuable contribution to the rebuild strategy and the fundraise. They leave with the Board's best wishes." In the last six months eve has made considerable progress on its rebuild strategy under the new leadership of James Sturrock. I am confident that further significant progress will be achieved in 2019 as we focus on our pathway to profitability." In a separate announcement released today, eve reported its results for the year ended 31 December 2018. For further information, please contact: eve Sleep plc via M7 Communications LTD James Sturrock, Chief Executive Officer Peel Hunt LLP (NOMAD and +44(0)20 7418 8900 broker) Dan Webster George Sellar Guy Pengelley M7 Communications LTD +44(0)7903 089 543 Mark Reed ISIN: GB00BYWMFT51 Category Code: BOA TIDM: EVE LEI Code: 2138007BAC29AUXWQE6 Sequence No.: 7775 EQS News ID: 786297 End of Announcement EQS News Service

