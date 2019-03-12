DJ ROSTELECOM PJSC: ROSTELECOM ANNOUNCES ITS IFRS FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR OF 2018

ROSTELECOM PJSC (RKMD) ROSTELECOM PJSC: ROSTELECOM ANNOUNCES ITS IFRS FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR OF 2018 12-March-2019 / 10:02 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. rostelecom announces its ifrs financial and operating results for the FOURTH quarter AND FULL YEAR of 2018 DIGITAL SEGMENT CONTRIBUTION UP TO 57% OF TOTAL REVENUE IN 4Q 2018 Moscow, Russia - March 12, 2018 - Rostelecom PJSC (MOEX: RTKM, RTKMP; OTCQX: ROSYY), the largest digital service provider in Russia, today announces its consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2018 prepared in accordance with IFRS[1],[2]. KEY ACHIEVEMENTS - Meeting guidance on key financial indicators for 2018; - 2018 revenue growth of 5% year-on-year; - The digital segment's[3] contribution to total revenue reached 57% in 4Q 2018; - Consistently high growth rates in FTTx Broadband clients (+6%) and in IPTV subscribers (+9%), while ARPU continues to grow in our core broadband and IPTV segments; - Increase in revenues from VAS and cloud services of 42% in 2018, as a result of "Smart City" projects, Internet video broadcasting, the development of data centre services and the promotion of cloud services; - OIBDA[4] grew by 4% to RUB 100.9 billion in 2018; - Net profit increased by 7% to RUB 15.0 billion in 2018. FOURTH QUARTER 2018 KEY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Revenue grew by 4% to RUB 87.3 billion compared to the fourth quarter of 2017; - OIBDA grew by 2% to RUB 26.0 billion; - OIBDA margin of 29.8% compared to 30.5% in the fourth quarter of 2017; - Net profit of RUB 2.4 billion compared to RUB 4.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2017; - CAPEX[5] increased by 48% to RUB 27.3 billion (31.3% of revenue) from RUB 18.5 billion (21.9% of revenue) in the fourth quarter of 2017; - Free Cash Flow (FCF) of RUB 18.1 [6] billion compared to RUB 17.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2017; - Net debt[7] increased by 3% since the beginning of the year to RUB 186.7 billion, resulting in a Net Debt/OIBDA ratio of 1.9x. Key figures for 4Q 2018, RUB mln RUB million 4Q 2018 4Q 2017 change, y-o-y Revenue 87,257 84,113 4% OIBDA 26,038 25,628 2% OIBDA margin % 29.8% 30.5% - Operating Income 8,167 9,312 (12%) Operating margin % 9.4% 11.1% - Net Income 2,351 4,169 (44%) % of revenue 2.7% 5.0% - Capital Expenditure 27,287 18,462 48% % of revenue 31.3% 21.9% - Net debt 186,712 181,594 3% Net debt/ annualised OIBDA 1.9 1.9 - FCF 18,063 17,283 780 FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS ? Revenue increased by 5% to RUB 320.2 billion compared to the full year of 2017; ? OIBDA increased by 4% to RUB 100.9 billion compared to the full year of 2017; ? OIBDA margin of 31.5% and at a comparable level to the full year of 2017; ? Net profit increased by 7% to RUB 15.0 billion compared to the full year of 2017; ? CAPEX increased by 20% year-on-year to RUB 73.2 billion (22.9% of revenue) from RUB 60.8 billion (19.9% of revenue) in 2017; ? Free Cash Flow (FCF) of RUB 14.8 billion compared to RUB 20.4 billion for the full year 2017. Key figures for the full year of 2018, RUB mln RUB million 12M 2018 12M 2017 change, y-o-y Revenue 320,239 305,329 5% OIBDA 100,900 96,688 4% OIBDA margin % 31.5% 31.7% - Operating Income 35,800 37,885 (6%) Operating margin % 11.2% 12.4% - Net Income 15,012 14,050 7% % of revenue 4.7% 4.6% - Capital Expenditure 73,179 60,752 20% % of revenue 22.9% 19.9% - Net debt 186,712 181,594 3% Net debt/ annualised OIBDA 1.9 1.9 - FCF 14,751 20,385 (5,634) Mikhail Oseevskiy, President of Rostelecom, commented: "2018 was a milestone year for Rostelecom. We started to implement our 2022 strategy, with a strong focus on improving our products and services ecosystem, enhancing efficiency, the further modernisation of our technological platform, and of course, the development of our team. Huge strides have been made in expanding and developing our digital products, entering new markets, launching the biometric platform, improving digital solutions for medicine and education sectors, and advancing our cybersecurity capabilities. Today, we don't just develop products and services, we stimulate emotions, create opportunities for education and healthcare, we cultivate a sense of security and we free up our clients' time by helping them streamline business processes. We help clients of any scale to grow their business, and support the government in providing improved services to its citizens. Together with our brand refresh, which was a milestone event for us last year, we introduced a range of new digital products and tariff lines, in response to market changes and Rostelecom's priorities. Our brand-new service and multimedia platform Wink was recently added to our private client ecosystem, marking an evolutionary stage in the development of IPTV, which is today popular among millions of families across the entire country. Wink is a truly comprehensive platform, comprising of a mobile app, a website and a Smart TV app, more than 200 TV channels and more than 12 thousand films and episodes already available to Rostelecom's clients, as well as a set of value added services including NPVR and Parental control options. Products in our new tariff line were developed and named around the need of the typical family: "For Internet", "For Safety", "For Fun", "All together" and "Gaming". We have also improved our product offering with exclusive tariff plans. One of the latest developments is the launch of the "Cloud" tariff, together with Yandex, which offers high speed internet access and massive cloud storage capacity on Yandex.Disk, that is growing monthly by 1tb. For entrepreneurs, we launched an updated platform "Plus Account" that ensures high speed Internet connectivity and mobile communication, with extra services also available, including a Hosted PBX, SMS advertising, Wi-Fi, video surveillance and TV for business. Last year, we carried out many successful projects. One of them was video surveillance at the presidential election in Russia, where thousands of Rostelecom engineers in mobile teams oversaw the seamless functioning of our systems, once again reinforcing our competence, excellence and professionalism, as well as Rostelecom's status as a credible partner. In 2018, we completed another large-scale project to connect healthcare centres to the Internet, demonstrating our capability to run complex infrastructure programmes across the entire country. Public funding enabled us to further expand the number of high-speed connections in remote areas, and we also completed construction of an underwater sector of the fibre-optic communication line in Kuril Islands. The JV with Nokia marks another significant event last year and represents an important milestone when it comes to setting the backdrop for developing innovative technologies, as does the launch of the 5G pilot sites for a new generation 5G network located in Skolkovo, the State Hermitage museum and Innopolis. Our growing digital segment gained further momentum, which now contributes more than 55% to our total revenue. Growth in our subscriber base coupled with higher ARPU, led to a significant increase in revenues from our core pay-TV and broadband segments, where we are leaders in the market. Additional products and services that we actively promote are in growing demand, and we also registered a twofold growth in revenues from Corporate TV and national Wi-Fi services. The Information security segment grew fourfold, and the number of "Smart Home" ecosystem subscriber base grew by sixteen times, resulting in a 24-fold growth in revenues. The achievements listed above represent only some of our recent achievements. Our digital transformation has transformed the business and contributed to a very solid financial performance in 2018. Our revenue grew by 5%, while OIBDA increased by 4%, and net income - by 7%. Overall, we delivered a strong performance, and will continue to expand our digital business segments and improve efficiency. I am delighted to reflect on a year that confirms Rostelecom's transformation into a dynamic and courageous digital player. We are maintaining our strong leadership in the market, our core objective of pursuing sustainable and accretive growth is enhancing shareholder value, which is reinforced by attractive dividend returns." Sergey Anokhin, Senior Vice-President of Rostelecom and CFO of Rostelecom, added:

"The results in 2018 underpin our positive outlook for Rostelecom and our potential to pursue further grow in our digital segment. In addition to expanding our digital footprint, we are introducing measures that are improving internal efficiency. We expect our performance to continue to improve across all key financial indicators and we are therefore setting ourselves the following targets for 2019: revenue and OIBDA growth of at least 2.5%, and CAPEX in the range of RUB 65 to RUB 70 billion, taking into account RUB 7 billion of regulatory CAPEX and excluding the implementation of government programmes". KEY OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS Number of 4Q 2018 4Q 2017 change, y-o-y 3Q 2018 change, subscribers y-o-y (million): Internet 13.0 12.9 1% 13.0 0.1% access B2C: Broadband 12.0 12.0 0.4% 12.0 0.02% B2B: Broadband 1.0 0.9 6% 1.0 1% + VPN Pay TV 10.2 9.8 4% 10.1 1% Incl. IPTV 5.3 4.8 9% 5.1 3% MVNO 1.2 0.8 43% 1.1 12% subscribers Local 17.4 19.1 (9%) 17.8 (3%) telephony services Total subscriber base 1) The total number of Internet subscribers grew by 1% to 13.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to the corresponding period of last year; 2) The number of pay-TV subscribers grew by 4% to 10.2 million households compared to the corresponding period of last year; ? The number of IPTV subscribers increased by 9% to 5.3 million; 3) The MVNO subscriber base increased by 43% to reach 1.2 million users; 4) The number of local telephony subscribers decreased by 9% to 17.4 million. Subscriber base in the household segment KEY EVENTS RELATING TO FY2018 AND AFTER THE END OF THE REPORTING PERIOD Business news ? Rostelecom continues to develop and expand its range of products and services: - In September 2018, Rostelecom announced its new positioning and brand; ? Rostelecom launched "Wink", an OTT multimedia platform: by the end of 2018 the application was downloaded by more than 1.2 million users on mobile and SmartTV gadgets; - The Company launched Rostelecom Lyceum, a platform that will enhance the quality, safety and availability of supplementary education in Russia; - As part of its information security offering: ? Rostelecom launched a single platform based on a high-tech Telco Cloud solution; ? Rostelecom launched a commercial cyberattack monitoring and management centre; As a result, revenues from information security services grew by 4 times in 2018; - In partnership with Yandex, Rostelecom launched a new "Cloud" tariff plan with high speed Internet access (of up to 250 Mbps) and increased cloud storage capacity on Yandex.Disk (with a +1Tb monthly addition); - As part of the "Gaming" tariff plan development, Rostelecom improved connectivity with game servers and Internet speed increased to 800 Mbps. A number of gaming options were improved in some famous computer games, including in World of Warplanes (a special fighter aircraft Yak-3T) by Wargaming; Warface by Games.Mail.ru; Blade and Soul, Point Blank, Lineage2 and AION by 4Game; - As part of the "Smart Home" ecosystem: ? Rostelecom extended its product line through the launch of 9 new types of cameras and 6 new smart periphery devices; ? Rostelecom launched a mobile app with a new interface and a dashboard functionality; ? Complementary services were introduced, including home security systems (together with Golfstream), and installation; ? The fresh "Under control" package now includes a motion sensor, a door sensor, an RGB lamp and a socket; ? Rostelecom introduced a package offer, comprised of Broadband and Video Surveillance services. As a result, Rostelecom's "Smart Home" client base grew by 16 times in 2018, which translated to a 24 times increase in revenues; ? In B2B/G segments, Rostelecom increased product functionality and expanded its product offering for "Hosted PBX", "Web conferencing", "Managed communication services", "National Wi-Fi", "Virtual Data Centre", and "Information security"; - Within the MVNO project: ? The IPTV traffic was reset; ? A number of convergent services were launched in Saint-Petersburg, Komi and Chelyabinsk; ? Rostelecom introduced a number of attractive roaming options for travelling clients; ? The Company introduced the possibility to purchase a landline number in addition to a main mobile number in an additional 16 cities, which increased total enrolment across 200 localities; ? Voice interconnect was upgraded in the Chuvash Republic, and voice traffic routing plans were expanded in Kaluga, Vologda, Kaliningrad, Petrozavodsk and Krasnodar. This led to fewer missed calls and increased quality of voice communication; ? Rostelecom launched two new functions for its mobile users: "Call me back" and "Recharge my account". As a result, Rostelecom's MVNO client base increased to 1.2 million clients, which has placed Rostelecom first in the virtual mobile operators sector, with a market share of 56%[8]; ? Rostelecom continues to grow its digital segment: - The number of pay-TV clients exceeded 10.2 million clients (including 5.3 million of IPTV users), and the number of Broadband clients reached 13 million; ? The number of commercial racks in Rostelecom's data centres grew by 11% to 5,870. This translated in a more than 20% revenue increase in the data centre segment in 2018; - The Public Services Portal recorded 86 million users, twice as many as in 2017; - Revenues from "Smart City" projects grew by 46% in 2018; ? More than two-fold increase in revenues from the "Corporate TV" service in 2018; - The number of National Wi-Fi hotspots increased to 27,500. This generated a two-fold growth in revenues from this service in 2018; ? Rostelecom became a leader in cloud video surveillance for businesses with 25,000 IP-cameras connected across more than 10,000 organizations in all Russian regions, which resulted in a nearly 40% growth in revenues in this segment in 2018; - The "Antivirus" services revenues increased almost two and half times in retail segment in the last 12 months; - Rostelecom launched the Unified Biometric System, one of the key elements of the remote identification mechanism, that provides remote access to financial services for citizens; ? Rostelecom launched pilot sites for a new generation 5G network located in Innopolis in the Republic of Tatarstan, the State Hermitage museum in Saint-Petersburg and Skolkovo in Moscow; - A 5G network-based test infrastructure for unmanned vehicles was launched in Skolkovo; - Rostelecom successfully provided video surveillance during the presidential election in Russia on 18 March 2018; - Rostelecom successfully delivered video surveillance of the Unified State Exam; - Rostelecom provided video surveillance on the Single Voting Day at 10,510 district electoral committees and 871 territorial committees, in 11,381 offices in total, under federal and regional contracts; - The integrated spatial information platform ("Geodata Information System" (GIS) "Zemlya" (the Earth), developed by Rostelecom, was launched in Russia's Arkhangelsk region. ? Rostelecom signed or renewed a number of large contracts, including agreements with Rosreestr (The Federal Service for State Registration, Cadastre and Cartography), Russia's Pension Fund, the Federal Bailiffs Service, Pochta Rossii (Russian Mail), the Moscow region Electoral Committee, the Voronezh region Communications Department, Moscow City Department for Competitive Policy, Mosenergosbyt, SAP, Huawei, VTB, Rosselkhozbank (Russian Agricultural Bank), Rosneft, Transneft, X5 Retail group and others; ? Rostelecom completed the setting up of a corporate data communication network for Pochta Rossii (Russian Mail), encompassing 37,000 postal service hubs, including more than 15,000 Pochta Bank's service points; ? Rostelecom secured almost 80% of Tele2's ILD traffic; ? Rostelecom substantially upgraded the voice interconnects which allowed to transmit more than 90% of Tele2's DLD traffic pass through Rostelecom's network; ? The underwater sector construction of the fibre-optic communication line in Kuril Islands was successfully completed; ? Three transcontinental channels of 100Gbps were launched from Europe to China through Mongolia; ? The capacity of the Transit Europe-Asia (TEA) was upgraded up by 1Tb/s from Europe to China and to Japan; ? Three-fold growth in revenues from the O2O project (infrastructure operator) in 2018; ? Sales to regional operators increased by 6% in 2018 as part of the "Top-7 Interaction" programme. Other news ? Rostelecom presented its 2022 Strategy and a new dividend policy for 2018-2020; ? Dividends for 2017 were paid at the rate of RUB 5.05 per ordinary share, and for 9 months of 2018 dividends were paid at the rate of RUB 2.5 per ordinary share; ? Rostelecom invested in mobile operating system developer Sailfish (Aurora); ? Acquisition of 100% of shares in Solar Security, a technological leader in information security (IS) target monitoring and operational management; ? Acquisition of Start2Com, one of the leading developers of settlements and maintenance solutions; ? Launch of a joint venture (JV) with Nokia to develop innovation technologies;

? Launch of a JV with the National Media Group, to be able to produce and purchase content, jointly develop new channels and distribute proprietary and third-party channels; ? Sberbank and Rostelecom increased the capital of the JV for management of commercial property to RUB 10.4 billion; ? Completion of one of the Central Telegraph buildings sale on Nikitsky lane for RUB 2 billion; ? The Analytical Credit Rating Agency (ACRA) confirmed an AA(RU) credit rating with a stable outlook; ? Fitch Ratings confirmed a BBB- issuer default rating (IDR) with a stable outlook; ? Rostelecom issued bonds in March 2018 for a total amount of RUB 10 billion at a coupon rate of 7.15% p.a. OPERATING REVIEW Revenue analysis Revenue structure by services RUB million 4Q 2018 4Q 2017 change 12M 2018 12M 2017 change Broadband 21,335 18,139 18% 80,042 70,785 13% TV services 9,145 7,069 29% 34,464 27,348 26% Fixed 16,948 19,151 (12%) 69,983 78,445 (11%) telephony Wholesale 20,455 20,407 0% 79,593 77,525 3% services Rent of 2,505 2,365 6% 9,582 9,437 2% channels Interconnect 8,340 9,133 (9%) 33,256 33,253 0% and traffic transit services VPN 6,148 5,609 10% 23,433 21,981 7% Rent and 3,462 3,299 5% 13,322 12,855 4% maintenance of telecommunicat ions infrastructure VAS and cloud 13,204 10,023 32% 36,902 26,013 42% services Other 4,004 6,327 (37%) 12,076 16,854 (28%) telecommunicat ions services Other 2,165 2,997 (28%) 7,179 8,359 (14%) non-telecommun ications services Total 87,257 84,113 4% 320,239 305,329 5% Revenue structure by customer segments RUB million 4Q 2018 4Q 2017 Change 12M 2018 12M 2017 change Residential 35,315 35,193 0% 137,745 136,304 1% customers Corporate 36,427 32,989 10% 121,509 109,209 11% customers / Government customers Operators 14,366 14,781 (3%) 56,389 55,061 2% Other 1,147 1,150 0% 4,595 4,756 (3%) Total 87,257 84,113 4% 320,239 305,329 5% In the fourth quarter of 2018, revenue increased by 4% to RUB 87.3 billion, compared to the fourth quarter of 2017, as a result of the following factors: ? an 18% increase in revenue from broadband services due to a higher number of subscribers, higher ARPU, as well as the application of new IFRS standards; ? a 32% increase in revenue from VAS and cloud services, mainly due to proceeds from the development of "Smart City" projects, the promotion of cloud services, and the development of data-centres; ? a 29% increase in revenue from pay-TV services due to growth in the IPTV subscriber base, higher ARPU, as well as the application of new IFRS standards; In full year of 2018, revenue increased by 5% to RUB 320.2 billion, compared to the twelve months of 2017, as a result of the following factors: ? a 42% increase in revenue from VAS and cloud services, mainly due to the development of "Smart City" projects, the promotion of cloud services, the development of data-centres and video surveillance services; ? a 13% increase in revenue from broadband services due to subscriber base growth, higher ARPU, projects to connect healthcare centres (by RUB 1.6 billion in 2018), as well as the application of new IFRS standards; ? a 26% increase in revenue from pay-TV services due to growth in the IPTV subscriber base, higher ARPU, as well as the application of new IFRS standards; ? a 3% increase in revenue from wholesale services due to the growth of all segment constituents, including additional proceeds from Tele2 Russia. Operating income analysis Operating expenses structure RUB million 4Q 2018 4Q chang 12M 12M change 2017 e 2018 2017 Personnel costs (26,120 (24,92 5% (97,3 (93,3 4% ) 8) 50) 81) Depreciation, (16,713 (15,44 8% (60,3 (56,6 7% Amortization and ) 4) 29) 28) impairment losses Interconnection (15,826 (14,76 7% (58,2 (52,7 10% charges ) 9) 93) 62) Materials, (7,778) (8,266 (6%) (26,1 (25,9 1% repairs and ) 83) 26) maintenance, utilities Gain on the 4,843 3,863 25% 7,184 5,344 34% disposal of PPE and intangible assets Impairment loss (655) (158) 315% (4,05 (2,77 46% of financial 7) 6) assets measured at amortized cost Other operating 2,964 3,856 (23%) 13,57 13,44 1% income 9 4 Other operating (19,805 (18,95 4% (58,9 (54,7 8% expenses ) 5) 90) 59) Total operating (79,090 (74,80 6% (284, (267, 6% expenses ) 1) 439) 444) In the fourth quarter of 2018, operating expenses increased by 6% compared to the corresponding period of 2017 and amounted to RUB 79.1 billion, largely due to the following factors: ? an 8% increase (of RUB 1.3 billion) in depreciation, amortization and impairment losses, mainly due to the application of new IFRS standards; ? a 5% increase (of RUB 1.2 billion) in personnel costs, mainly due to an increase in the number of employees within the digital business segments, as well as due to additional accruals on non-state pension plan; ? a 7% increase (of RUB 1.1 billion) in interconnection charges, mainly due to higher expenditure on channels and equipment lease, as a result of higher income from corporate and state clients. In the twelve months of 2018, operating expenses increased by 6% compared to the corresponding period of 2017 and amounted to RUB 284.4 billion due to the following factors: ? a 10% increase (of RUB 5.5 bln) in interconnection charges, mainly due to higher expenditure on interconnect and traffic transit services, accompanied by an increase in corresponding income, including from large scale corporate and state clients, and synergies with Tele2 within the network infrastructure; ? an 8% increase (of RUB 4.2 bln) in other operating expenses, mainly due to video surveillance services provided during the presidential election in Russia in the first quarter of 2018, equipment supplies within B2B/G projects, as well as higher expenses on the promotion of services; ? a 7% increase (of RUB 3.7 bln) in depreciation, amortization and impairment losses, mainly due to new IFRS standards application; ? a change in allowance for the share options programme (of RUB 1.3 billion) due to its expansion. Operating profit decreased by 12% year-on-year to RUB 8.2 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to the corresponding period of 2017. Operating profit decreased by 6% year-on-year to RUB 35.8 billion in the twelve months of 2018, compared to the twelve months of 2017. OIBDA for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased by 2% year-on-year to RUB 26.0 billion. OIBDA for the twelve months of 2018 increased by 4% to RUB 100.9 billion. The OIBDA dynamics was influenced by revenue growth, gains from real-estate disposal as well as the above-mentioned changes in operating costs. The OIBDA margin in the fourth quarter of 2018 was 29.8% compared to 30.5% in the fourth quarter of 2017. OIBDA margin reached 31.5% in the twelve months of 2018 compared to 31.7% in the corresponding period of 2017. Net Income Analysis In the fourth quarter of 2018, profit before tax decreased by 46% to RUB 2.8 billion, compared to the corresponding period in 2017. In the twelve months of 2018, profit before tax increased by 3% to RUB 19.4 billion. These dynamics were influenced in the fourth quarter of 2018 by the following factors: ? lower operating profit; ? decline in associated companies' financial results, mainly due to the write-off of goodwill relating to a previously acquired asset; ? higher financial expenses due to higher interest payments and the application of new IFRS standards; The increase in profit before tax for the twelve months of 2018 can be attributed to improved financial results of the associated companies, namely Tele2 Russia. Income tax in the fourth quarter of 2018 decreased by 57% to RUB 0.4 billion. Income tax in the twelve months of 2018 decreased by 9% to RUB 4.4 billion. The effective income tax rate stood at 16% in the fourth quarter of 2018, and 23% in the twelve months of 2018 compared to the 20% rate set by the Tax Code. A higher effective income tax rate in the twelve months of 2018 was driven by the non-deductible expenses for taxation purposes. Net profit decreased by 44% in the fourth quarter of 2018 and totalled RUB 2.4 billion, and increased by 7% to RUB 15.0 billion in the twelve months of 2018. Financial review Net operating cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2018 increased by 35% and amounted to RUB 39.0 billion, compared to the corresponding period of 2017, and increased by 8% to RUB 77.2 billion in the twelve months of 2018. The increase in net operating cash flow in the fourth quarter and the twelve months of 2018 was mainly due to changes in working capital. Improved working capital in the fourth quarter in 2018 was partly driven by a decrease in account receivables for the "Smart City" projects and settlements with operators. Improved working capital in the twelve months of

2018 was partly driven by changes in accounts payable and other liabilities, related to the development of working capital management policy, Cash outflow for investments in non-current assets increased by 48% to RUB 27.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018. Excluding state programmes, this figure increased by 27% to RUB 20.3 billion (23.3% of revenue). Cash outflow for investments in non-current assets increased by 20% to RUB 73.2 billion in the twelve months of 2018. Excluding state programmes, this figure increased by 6% to RUB 59.0 billion (18.4% of revenue). These trends were driven by increased capital expenditure on programmes, financed by the State. The increase in CAPEX excluding state programmes was influenced by the development of video surveillance platform in Moscow city. Free cash flow in the fourth quarter of 2018 totalled RUB 18.1 billion compared to RUB 17.3 billion in the corresponding period of 2017. Free cash flow in the twelve months of 2018 totalled RUB 14.8 billion compared to RUB 20.4 billion in the corresponding period of 2017. Free Cash Flow (RUB, billion) As at December 31, 2018, the Group's total debt increased by 7% compared to the beginning of the year and amounted to RUB 204.3 billion. Over 99% of the Group's total debt was rouble-denominated as at December 31, 2018. As at December 31, 2018, the Group's net debt increased by 3% compared to the beginning of the year and amounted to RUB 186.7 billion. The net debt /OIBDA ratio stood at 1.9x for the 12 months 2018. OTHER INFORMATION: CONFERENCE CALL Rostelecom's management will hold a conference call and webcast today at 5.00 PM (Moscow), 3.00 PM (CET), 2.00 PM (UK) and 10.00 AM (NYT). To participate in the conference call, please dial: UK/ International: +44 (0) 330 336 9411 USA: +1 929-477-0402 Russia: +7(495) 646 9190 Confirmation Code (ENG): 2312815 Confirmation Code (RUS): 7295863 A webcast of the conference call will only be available in English. To access the webcast please follow the link: https://webcasts.eqs.com/rostelecom20190312 [1]. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company's website https://www.company.rt.ru/ir/results_and_presentations/financials/IFRS/2018/ 4/. * * * APPENDICES 1) Reconciliation of OIBDA; 2) IFRS 9, 15 and 16 standards application; 3) Statement of Comprehensive Income for the twelve months of 2018; 4) Statement of Cash Flows for the twelve months of 2018; 5) Statement of Financial Position for the twelve months of 2018. APPENDIX 1: RECONCILIATION OF OIBDA OIBDA is a non-U.S. GAAP and non-IFRS financial measure, which the Company defines as operating income before depreciation and amortisation as well as some certain expenses. We believe that OIBDA provides useful information to investors because it is an indicator of the strength and performance of our business operations, including our ability to finance capital expenditures, acquisitions and other investments and our ability to incur and service debt. The following indicators are not taken into account in the calculation of OIBDA: ? Expenses related to the long-term management incentive programme, implying accruals in personnel costs line starting from Q2, 2014; ? Expenses related to non-government pension insurance starting from the third quarter of 2018. Comparable indicators in 2017 and last period of 2018 were reviewed under the applied methodology, starting from the third quarter of 2018. RUB million 4Q 2018 4Q 2017 change 12M 2018 12M 2017 change Operating 8,167 9,312 (12%) 35,800 37,885 (6%) income Plus 16,713 15,444 8% 60,329 56,628 7% amortisation Plus expenses 886 938 (6%) 3,638 2,344 55% related to the long-term management incentive programme Plus expenses 272 (66) - 1,133 (170) - related to non-governmen t pension insurance OIBDA 26,038 25,628 2% 100,900 96,688 4% OIBDA margin, 29.8% 30.5% 31.5% 31.7% % APPENDIX 2: IFRS 9, 15 and 16 STANDARDS APPLICATION The Group initially adopted IFRS 9, 15 and 16 using the modified retrospective approach starting from the first quarter of 2018. The key changes related to the application of these standards are listed below: * Expenses related to the operating leases have been capitalized and are reflected in the accounting balance sheet under the title "Right-of-use assets (RoU)". The RoU related liabilities are reflected in relative balance lines under same titles; * The expenses related to the conclusion and implementation of contracts with customers have been capitalized and are reflected under "Revenue from Contracts with Customers"; * Assets for contracts with customers in arrears on payments for services rendered, but yet not invoiced, were excluded from the accounts receivable balance; * Revenues from the sale of goods or provision of services of not sufficient individual value to customers, have been deferred; * Recurring advances, containing the financing component, have been discounted; * Impairment provisions of financial assets are recognised on the basis of expected credit losses. APPENDIX 3: Statement of Comprehensive Income for the twelve months of 2018 Year ended 31 December 2018 2017* Revenue 320,239 305,329 Operating expenses Wages, salaries, other (97,350) (93,381) benefits and payroll taxes Depreciation, amortization (60,329) (56,628) and impairment losses Interconnection charges (58,293) (52,762) Materials, utilities, (26,183) (25,926) repairs and maintenance Gain on disposal of 7,184 5,344 property, plant and equipment and intangible assets Impairment loss of financial (4,057) (2,776) assets measured at amortized cost Other operating income 13,579 13,444 Other operating expenses (58,990) (54,759) Total operating expenses, (284,439) (267,444) net Operating profit 35,800 37,885 Share of net profit/(loss) (91) (2,692) of associates and joint ventures Finance costs (17,275) (17,350) Other investing and 1,602 941 financial gain, net Foreign exchange (597) 122 (loss)/gain, net Profit before income tax 19,439 18,906 Income tax expense (4,427) (4,856) Profit for the year 15,012 14,050 Other comprehensive income/(loss) Other comprehensive income/(loss) to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods Share of other comprehensive 22 - income of associates Exchange differences on 428 (110) translation of foreign operations Net other comprehensive loss 450 (110) to be reclassified to profit or income/(loss) in subsequent periods Other comprehensive income/(loss) not to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods Remeasurement of defined (180) 545 benefit pension plans Income tax on remeasurement 36 (109) of defined benefit pension plans Net other comprehensive (144) 436 income/(loss) not to be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods Other comprehensive income 306 326 for the year, net of tax Total comprehensive income 15,318 14,376 for the year Profit attributable to: Equity holders of the Group 14,154 13,697 Non-controlling interests 858 353 Total comprehensive income attributable to: Equity holders of the Group 14,491 14,017 Non-controlling interests 827 359 Earnings per share 6.23 6.09 attributable to equity holders of the Group - basic (in roubles) Earnings per share 6.09 5.99 attributable to equity holders of the Group - diluted (in roubles) * The Group initially adopted IFRS 15 and IFRS 16 using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, the comparative information is not restated. The Group applied IFRS 9 from 1 January 2018 and has not restated comparative information for 2017 for financial instruments under the IFRS 9 standard. APPENDIX 4: Statement of Cash Flows for the twelve months of 2018 Year ended 31 December 2018 2017 Cash flows from operating activities Profit before tax 19,439 18,906 Adjustments to reconcile profit before tax to cash generated from operations Depreciation, amortization 60,329 56,628 and impairment losses Gain on disposal of (7,184) (5,344) property, plant and equipment and intangible assets Impairment loss of financial 4,057 2,776 assets measured at amortized cost Loss from associates and 91 2,692 joint ventures Finance costs excluding 17,180 17,026 finance costs on employee benefit obligations Other investing and (1,602) (941) financial gain, net Foreign exchange 597 (122)

loss/(gain), net Share-based motivation 3,500 2,309 program Increase in accounts (8,634) (5,078) receivable and contract assets Decrease in employee (353) (66) benefits (Increase)/(decrease) in (1,414) 232 inventories Increase in accounts 13,377 3,963 payable, provisions and accrued expenses Decrease in other assets (4,245) (1,917) Decrease in other 3,995 1,229 liabilities Cash generated from 99,133 92,293 operations Interest paid (18,174) (17,548) Income tax refund 230 1,825 Income tax paid (3,945) (4,801) Net cash from operating 77,244 71,769 activities Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant (73,179) (60,752) and equipment and intangible assets Proceeds from sale of 10,097 9,368 property, plant and equipment, intangible assets and assets held for sale Acquisition of financial (7,351) (12,762) assets Proceeds from disposals of 5,296 11,574 financial assets Interest received 589 637 Subsidy from Government 3,641 772 Dividends received 95 6 Purchase of subsidiaries and (4,064) (218) business, net of cash acquired Proceeds from disposal of 80 347 subsidiaries, net of cash disposed Acquisition of equity (4,386) (2,430) accounted investees Net cash used in investing (69,182) (53,458) activities Cash flows from financing activities Sale of treasury shares - 1 Purchase of treasury shares - (981) Proceeds from bank and 579,949 522,157 corporate loans Repayment of bank and (564,785) (519,403) corporate loans Proceeds from bonds 10,000 20,000 Repayment of bonds (11,209) (20,642) Repayment of vendor (15) (9) financing payable Repayment of other (1) (7) non-current financing liabilities Options settlement - (4,896) repayments Proceeds from 24 - non-controlling shareholders of subsidiaries Repayment of lease (4,034) (118) liabilities Acquisition of - (2,318) non-controlling interest Dividends paid to (11,547) (12,195) shareholders of the Group Dividends paid to (226) (190) non-controlling shareholders of subsidiaries Net cash used in financing (1,844) (18,601) activities Effect of exchange rate 47 (152) changes on cash and cash equivalents Net increase/(decrease) in 6,265 (442) cash and cash equivalents Cash and cash equivalents at 3,815 4,257 beginning of the year Cash and cash equivalents at 10,080 3,815 the end of the year APPENDIX 5: Statement of Financial Position for the twelve months of 2018 31 December 31 December 2018 2017* Assets Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 373,839 348,430 Investment properties 172 159 Goodwill and other intangible assets 66,246 59,820 Right of use assets 21,205 - Trade and other accounts receivable 7,346 8,352 Investments in associates and joint 69,982 65,879 ventures Other financial assets 1,950 1,600 Other non-current assets 4,667 4,352 Deferred tax assets 863 647 Contract assets 501 - Contract costs 12,323 - Total non-current assets 559,094 489,239 Current assets Inventories 7,631 6,169 Contract assets 9,511 - Trade and other accounts receivable 44,189 47,813 Prepayments 4,380 3,455 Prepaid income tax 984 159 Other financial assets 7,487 5,963 Other current assets 2,856 2,619 Cash and cash equivalents 10,080 3,815 Asset classified as held for sale 554 997 Total current assets 87,672 70,990 Total assets 646,766 560,229 Equity and liabilities Equity attributable to equity holders of the Group Share capital 93 93 Additional paid-in capital 115 91 Treasury shares (60,419) (65,556) Retained earnings and other reserves 307,234 311,494 Total equity attributable to equity 247,023 246,122 holders of the Group Non-controlling interests 3,930 3,242 Total equity 250,953 249,364 Non-current liabilities Loans and borrowings 174,371 166,660 Lease liabilities 16,855 - Employee benefits 4,675 4,733 Deferred tax liabilities 38,411 35,681 Accounts payable, provisions and 3,090 2,233 accrued expenses Other non-current liabilities 21,142 6,383 Total non-current liabilities 258,544 215,690 Current liabilities Loans and borrowings 29,908 24,712 Lease liabilities 4,791 - Accounts payable, provisions and 88,530 60,666 accrued expenses Income tax payable 644 1,162 Other current liabilities 13,396 8,635 Total current liabilities 137,269 95,175 Total liabilities 395,813 310,865 Total equity and liabilities 646,766 560,229 * The Group initially adopted IFRS 15 and IFRS 16 using the modified retrospective approach. Under this approach, the comparative information is not restated. The Group applied IFRS 9 from 1 January 2018 and has not restated comparative information for 2017 for financial instruments in the scope of IFRS 9. PJSC Rostelecom is the largest digital service provider, operating in all segments of the telecommunications market and covering millions of households in Russia. Rostelecom is an undisputable leader of the broadband and pay-TV markets in Russia with over 13.0 million fixed-line broadband subscribers and over 10.2 million pay-TV subscribers, over 5.3 million of which are subscribed to Rostelecom's IPTV services. In the twelve months of 2018, the Group generated RUB 320.2 billion of revenues, RUB 100.9 billion of OIBDA (31.5% of revenue) and RUB 15.0 billion of net income. The Group is a market leader in providing telecommunications services to government bodies and corporates of all levels. Rostelecom is an important innovator that provides solutions in the field of E-Government, cloud computing, healthcare, education, security and housing & utility services. The Group's stable financial position confirmed by its credit ratings. Rostelecom was assigned 'BBB-' and 'BB+' international credit ratings by Fitch Ratings and Standard&Poor's respectively, and AA(RU) by ACRA. * * * Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws and intended to be covered by the safe harbours created thereby. Those forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: ? Assessment of PAO Rostelecom's (the Company) future operating and financial results as well as forecasts of the present value of future cash flows and related factors; ? The Company's plans to take ownership stakes in other organisations; ? the Company's anticipated capital expenditures and plans to construct and modernize its network; ? the Company's expectations as to the growth in demand for its services, plans relating to the expansion of the range of its services and their pricing; ? the Company's plans with respect to improving its corporate governance practices; ? the Company's expectations as to its position in the telecommunications market and forecasts on the development of the market segments within which the Company operates; ? economic outlook and industry trends; ? the Company's expectations as to the regulation of the Russian telecommunications industry and assessment of impact of regulatory initiatives on the Company's activity; ? other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include:

