In the second half of 2018, monocrystalline silicon technology passed an important milestone: Quarterly production of monocrystalline ingots, wafers, cells, and modules overtook that of multicrystalline for the first time in the mainstream PV era. This milestone was tracked by PV technology and market forecasting firm exawatt. CEO Simon Price sets out how mono's rapid growth could have been, and was, predicted.The eventual dominance of mono is almost universally accepted in the 2019 solar marketplace. But this was far from the case in late 2014 and 2015, when mono's market share languished just ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...