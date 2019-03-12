Ontology to Attend TOKEN 2049 During Asia Crypto Week, The Top Cryptocurrency Events Happening in The First Half Of 2019

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2019 / Asia Crypto Week is a week of various independently organized educational and developer-focused events that aim to nurture mass adoption by providing first-hand information about the industry. Blockchain enthusiasts and industry veterans will come to Hong Kong to share their knowledge and stories during Asia Crypto Week, providing exceptional insights into the ever-larger growing ecosystem.





TOKEN2049 , which will be hold in Hong Kong on 13-14 March 2019, is the flagship event of Asia Crypto Week . TOKEN2049 will investigate the blockchain industry's journey thus far, overcoming major roadblocks from scalability to regulation and the current state of affairs on the road to mainstream adoption while educating entrepreneurs, innovators, and investors on what to expect in future years. With its sold-out 2018 event featuring Charles Hoskinson of Cardano, Bitcoin Oracle Vinny Lingham, and a special appearance from AI robot, Sophia, the upcoming conference is expected to double in size with an all-star panel discussion includes Charlie Lee, Creator of Litecoin; Alexander Tkachenko, CEO and Founder of VNX Exchange; William Peets, Chief Investment Officer of Passport Digital Holdings; Cristian Gil, Co-founder of GSR; and Chris Lee, CFO of Huobi Group.

Founder of Ontology, Li Jun, will also be participating in the panel The Decentralized Future: Interoperability and Scalability, where he will present Ontology's plans for 2019. Li Jun said: "Scalability and interoperability are key focuses for Ontology in 2019. For scalability, Ontology sharding is currently in development. It is benchmark for blockchain, being the first sharding implementation which not only includes transaction sharding, but also network sharding and smart contract sharding. For interoperability we are working on several initiatives, including a decentralized storage product, which will allow for blockchain-based P2P downloads across systems.".

Charlie Lee, Creator of Litecoin, said: "Given the tremendous support that we have received from Asia, we are looking forward to hosting an engaging community gathering to thank our supporters and give attendees a firsthand view into Litecoin's future plans. Our goal of becoming the preeminent payments coin would not be possible without the strong community support that we continue to receive. That is why meetups like these are crucial as we continue to develop new ways of community engagement, such as the launch of our global volunteer network that we are announcing."

Max Kordek, President of the Lisk Foundation said, "TOKEN2049 promises to be a hugely exciting event, which I am proud to be a part of. The number of talented and passionate individuals in attendance, with the shared desire to build global bridges across the blockchain sector, is truly inspiring. TOKEN2049 is a celebration of how far the space has come in such a short time and will undoubtedly signal where the global blockchain community is headed in the future."

Alexander Tkachenko, CEO and Founder of VNX Exchange, said: "Hosting alongside one of the leading projects in the ecosystem is something we are very much looking forward to. Not only will attendees have the chance to listen to an insightful panel discussing an array of topics from the mass adoption of cryptocurrencies and blockchain to democratizing financial markets but there will also be an opportunity to hear industry developments first hand from one of the true pioneers in the crypto payments industry."

About Ontology:

Ontology is a new high-performance public blockchain project & a distributed trust collaboration platform.

Ontology provides new high-performance public blockchains that include a series of complete distributed ledgers and smart contract systems.

Ontology blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. Ontology supports collaboration amongst chain networks with its various protocol groups.

Ontology will constantly provide common modules on the underlying infrastructure for different kinds of distributed scenarios, such as those for the distributed digital identity framework, distributed data exchange protocol, and so on. Based on specific scenario requirements, Ontology will continue to develop new common modules.

For further information, please visit: https://ont.io/.

Contact@ont.io

SOURCE: Ontology

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/538715/Ontology-to-Attend-TOKEN-2049-During-Asia-Crypto-Week-The-Top-Cryptocurrency-Events-Happening-in-The-First-Half-Of-2019