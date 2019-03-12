

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Energy services company Wood Group (John) Plc. (WDGJF.PK, WG.L) announced Tuesday that it has secured a multi million dollar construction contract from IR1 Group LLC, which is building the Red Rock Biofuels facility in Lakeview, Oregon. Wood is contracted to provide construction and mechanical services.



The facility will convert waste woody biomass into renewable jet, diesel and gasoline blendstock fuels. The construction of the Lakeview facility is expected to take approximately two years.



Upon completion, the biofuel facility will convert over 136,000 tons of waste woody biomass into 15.1 million gallons of renewable fuels each year.



The design will incorporate three technologies - gasification, Fischer-Tropsch and hydroprocessing - which will yield ASTM-approved fuels.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX