eSentire Expands Market Share Across European Cybersecurity Market, Reaching 90 Percent Increase in Bookings Over Two Years

LONDON, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- eSentire, Inc., the global leader in Managed Detection and Response (MDR), today announced it has achieved expanded market share and steady growth metrics across its European business by achieving a 90 percent increase in bookings over the past two years, naming new strategic partners and alliances, and more than 120 customers in over 10 European markets.

Alex Jinivizian, Vice President, Strategy and International Marketing, said: "eSentire's rapid growth in Europe extends beyond financial services into legal, manufacturing and professional services. MDR provides the visibility, intelligence, scale and speed to keep pace with the rise of vulnerabilities and cyber threats while meeting the unique challenges of competing approaches, standards and laws across Europe."

Category creator and leader eSentire provides in-house security teams with constant dedicated threat detection and response, safeguarding their businesses across their entire attack surface with a full set of capabilities to ensure that their networks are never compromised by known or unknown threats.

Neil Waugh, Group IT and Security Director for M&C Saatchi said: "As the largest independent creative agency network in the world, M&C Saatchi required a robust solution to monitor and protect the company's infrastructure, business critical data and privacy, and in turn, looked to industry-leader eSentire to deploy its multi-service, turnkey MDR offering to harden our security posture. We are very pleased with the results to date and are currently in the process of deploying an additional service, esLOG+ to ensure cross-platform monitoring and availability."

Organizations require accelerated innovation to address the complexity of protecting data that is widely distributed and at machine scale. eSentire enables its partners to offer SOC-based security services without the need of significant capital investment or in-house security resources. eSentire has overhauled its channel and alliance partner program that further places the partner in the driver seat, significantly enhancing the level of service offering partners can in turn provide to their end customers.

James Campanini, General Manager and VP of EMEA for Sumo Logic said: "Legacy security analytics tools, including security information and event management (SIEM), are failing to provide the insights organizations need to effectively manage security and compliance in the cloud. We are thrilled to partner with eSentire as we work together to break down silos and democratize security analytics by combining cloud SIEM with managed detection response technologies to deliver real-time insights to proactively address potential threats within new cloud models such as DevSecOps."

eSentire in Europe

With operations in London and Cork, Ireland, eSentire is committed to expanding its role bridging the gap between industry, oversight agencies, and government.

eSentire's regional Security Operations Centre (SOC) in Cork, Ireland, operates seamlessly and with its sister SOC in the Waterloo region, Canada, ensuring full GDPR data equivalency under UK and EU law. Sales and marketing teams are based in London. eSentire's SOC provides global customers with:

24x7x365 continuous hunting and monitoring

Detection of unknown attacks leveraging patterns and behavioral analytics

Machine-assisted human-led investigation utilising always-on full packet capture logs, endpoint and event data

Full forensics analysis to confirm threats and eliminate false positives

Isolation and communication disruption of the threat performed on the client's behalf with no retainer

Full remediation support until the threat is eliminated

About eSentire:

eSentire, Inc., the global leader in Managed Detection and Response (MDR), keeps organizations safe from constantly evolving cyber attacks that technology alone cannot prevent. Its 24x7 Security Operations Center (SOC), staffed by elite security analysts, hunts, investigates, and responds in real-time to known and unknown threats before they become business disrupting events. Protecting more than $5.7 trillion AUM in the financial sector alone, eSentire absorbs the complexity of cybersecurity, delivering enterprise-grade protection and the ability to comply with growing regulatory requirements. For more information, visit www.esentire.com and follow @eSentire.

eSentire will be participating in numerous European cybersecurity events in 2019, including Cloud & Cyber Security Expo.

