

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Close Brothers Group plc (CBG.L) reported operating profit before tax of 135.6 million pounds for the six months ended 31 January 2019 compared to 140.2 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was 67.5 pence compared to 69.5 pence. Adjusted operating profit decreased 4% to 138.8 million pounds. Adjusted basic earnings per share from continuing operations was 69.8 pence compared to 72.0 pence.



First-half net interest income increased to 249.8 million pounds from 243.0 million pounds, a year ago. Non-interest income was 157.6 million pounds compared to 159.5 million pounds.



The Group declared an interim dividend of 22.0 pence, an increase of 5% from the prior year, and is due to be paid on 24 April 2019 to shareholders on the register at 22 March 2019.



