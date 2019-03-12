LDM Global Launches Data Subject Access Request Solution

Solution ensures law firms and corporations respond to DSARs quickly and efficiently

LONDON, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LDM Global, a 23-year-old consultancy providing eDisclosure, Digital Forensics, Document Review and Cybersecurity services, announced today its new Data Subject Access Request Solution.

DSAR Solutions by LDM Global offers law firms and corporations the ability to respond to Data Subject Access Requests in a cost-effective, streamlined manner. A Data Subject Access Request (DSAR) is a written request from an individual to a data controller asking for the information held about that individual and comes with a 30-day timeline for response.

DSAR Solutions by LDM Global provides the following benefits:

Flat fees or subscription-based pricing based on data volume - no surprises

Standardised workflows built on common request types

Easy to use platform for lawyers to review the documents, with training and support

Ability to redact privileged or personally identifiable information unrelated to the DSAR

Team of experienced document reviewers available to further review

"Although subject access requests have existed for years, GDPR introduced some changes, including decreasing the time allowed to respond to DSARs," said Hamish Horton, LDM Global Europe Director. "Our clients have raised responding to DSARs as one of their most urgent needs, and we are pleased to be able to support them with this cost-effective, proven solution."

The option of either a flat fee or subscription-based pricing allows firms to choose the best option for their needs while ensuring cost predictability.

About LDM Global

Founded in 1996, LDM Global is an information management, data solutions and litigation support firm. The company is an international provider of eDiscovery, Digital Forensics, Offshore Document Review and Cybersecurity services to law firms and corporations. Clients are supported 24 hours a day, seven days a week from four secure global data centres, in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia and the Caribbean; operations hubs in the United States and India; and certified consultants in key international locations.

For further information contact:

LDM Global Marketing

UK: +44 203 463 8444

US: +1 970 367 7096

marketing@ldmglobal.com

