

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Witan Investment Trust Plc. (WTAN.L) reported that its loss attributable to equity shareholders of the parent company for the year ended 31 December 2018 was 164.47 million pounds or 92.26 pence per share, compared to net income of 317.20 million pounds or 177.06 pence per share last year.



Loss before taxation was 161.49 million pounds compared to net income of 319.70 million pounds in the prior year.



The company noted that its board is proposing a share split, whereby shareholders will receive five shares with a par value of 5 pence in place of every share of 25 pence par value currently held. In addition, the current voting arrangement whereby shareholders have one vote for every four shares held will be replaced by one vote for each new share of 5 pence par value.



