Rovio Entertainment Oyj: Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Annual Report 2018 published

Rovio Entertainment Corporation Stock Exchange Release 12 March 2019 at 10:30 a.m. (EET)

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT'S ANNUAL REPORT 2018 PUBLISHED

The Annual Report 2018 of Rovio Entertainment Corporation has been published today March 12th, 2019. The report is available on company's website:

www.rovio.com/investors/releases-and-publications (http://www.rovio.com/investors/releases-and-publications). The Annual Report is only available in digital format.

Annual Report contains also the Remuneration and Corporate Governance Statements and Financial Statements for the year 2018, and they are also available as separate documents in company website.

The Annual Report, Remuneration and Corporate Governance Statements can also be found as an attachment in this release.

ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION





More information:

EVP, Investor Relations, Mikko Setälä, tel. +358 400 607 437, mikko.setala@rovio.com

Distribution:

NASDAQ OMX Helsinki

Key media

www.rovio.com (http://www.rovio.com/)

About Rovio:

Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global, games-first entertainment company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games which have been downloaded over 4 billion times. The Company is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment and consumer products in brand licensing. Today the Company offers multiple mobile games, animations and has produced The Angry Birds Movie, which opened number one in theaters in 50 countries, and the sequel to which is set for theatrical release in 2019. Rovio is headquartered in Finland and the Company's shares are listed on the main list of the NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. (www.rovio.com (http://www.rovio.com/))

Rovio_Annual_Report_2018_PDF (1) (http://hugin.info/174482/R/2238239/881936.pdf)

Rovio_Corporate_Governance_Statement_2018 (1) (http://hugin.info/174482/R/2238239/881938.pdf)

Rovio_Remuneration_report_2018.pdf (1) (http://hugin.info/174482/R/2238239/881937.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Rovio Entertainment Oyj via Globenewswire

