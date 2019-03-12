ENDS 2019 Programme to Feature Leading Experts From Across the Supply Chain

Europe's only e-cigarette conference to cover scientific, regulatory and commercial developments

LEATHERHEAD, England, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 120 key stakeholders from the electronic nicotine delivery systems industry will convene at the Amba Hotel Marble Arch in London, UK on 4-6 June 2019 for the third edition of Smithers Rapra's ENDS conference.

As Europe's leading e-cigarette conference to cover scientific, regulatory and commercial developments in ENDS, it is truly unmissable for anyone working within this sector. This year's programme features a flavours workshop, four dynamic sessions, over eight hours of networking time and much more.

A fantastic line-up of speakers including MHRA, Department of Health and Social Care, Ecig Intelligence, Broughton Nicotine Services, Public Health England and UKVIA will share their insights on the latest hot topics from the role of ENDS in improving health outcomes for nicotine users, the role of science and regulatory updates, human factors, what the consumer wants and more.

Just some of the presentations attendees will hear this June:

E-cig regulation and policy for the future - Matthew Birkenshaw , Department of Health and Social Care England

, Communicating risk and responding to consumer demand, Doug Mutter , UKVIA

, Updates and overview of ENDS in the US: most recent FDA actions on flavoured vapour products, Patricia Kovacevic , Independent Consultant

, The long-term experience with snus in Scandinavia: impact on smoking behaviour and public health, Karl Lund , Norwegian Institute of Public Health

In addition to the exciting programme, there will also be a pre-conference flavours workshop, which is an exclusive opportunity to hear the latest science behind e-cigarette flavours, assess regulatory issues, and find out how flavours will play out commercially going forward. Workshop speakers include Cuts Ice, New Nicotine Alliance, Flavour Core, MI Vape and Hall Analytical.

For more information on ENDS 2019, visit www.ends-conference.com

