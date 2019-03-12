The renowned PV-Lab at Switzerland's École Polytechnique Fédérale De Lausanne today announced that it has taken on the role of coordinator for the EU funded research project 'Be-Smart', which aims at developing a European industry for building integrated PV components.École Polytechnique Fédérale De Lausanne (EPFL) today announced that it will be coordinating an EU wide research project that aims to step up deployment of building integrated PV components (BIPV) across the continent, ahead of upcoming building regulations that will require new buildings in EU member states to be 'nearly zero ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...