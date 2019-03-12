Rovio Entertainment Oyj: Rovio Entertainment Corp.: Corporate Responsibility Report published

Rovio Entertainment Corporation Press Release March 12, 2019 11:00 a.m EET
Rovio Entertainment Corporation: Corporate Responsibility Report published
Rovio Entertainment Corporation has today March 12th, 2019 published its Corporate Responsibility Report 2018 on the company website. (https://www.rovio.com/investors/releases-and-publications?language=en)
Key aspects of Rovio's corporate responsibility report include; safe and responsible gaming, the responsibility of the licensed Angry Birds products, employee wellbeing and diversity, responsible business conduct and the environmental impact of Rovio's own operations.
The Corporate Responsibility Report can also be found as a PDF attachment in this release.
Rovio Entertainment Corporation
More information, please contact
Mikko Setälä
Executive Vice President, Investor Relations
mikko.setala@rovio.com
tel. +358 40 485 8985
About Rovio:
Rovio Entertainment Corporation is a global, games-first entertainment company that creates, develops and publishes mobile games which have been downloaded over 4 billion times. The Company is best known for the global Angry Birds brand, which started as a popular mobile game in 2009, and has since evolved from games to various entertainment and consumer products in brand licensing. Today the Company offers multiple mobile games, animations and has produced The Angry Birds Movie, which opened number one in theaters in 50 countries, and the sequel to which is set for theatrical release in 2019. Rovio is headquartered in Finland and the Company's shares are listed on the main list of the NASDAQ Helsinki stock exchange with the trading code ROVIO. (www.rovio.com (http://www.rovio.com/))
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Rovio Entertainment Oyj via Globenewswire