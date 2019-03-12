WEI Welcomes Senior Cloud Architect

Kevin Pelt Will Help Clients Customize and Deploy Their Cloud Environments

SALEM, NH / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2019 / WEI, an award-winning New England-based technology solution provider, has always been committed to investing in the most talented group of engineers possible. In that tradition, the company is proud to announce an exciting new addition to its bench of accomplished architects.

Kevin Pelt joins WEI as Senior Cloud Architect. He takes pride in bridging technology and business goals to provide productive solutions and enhance business value. Kevin has an outstanding reputation in the solution architecture and design arena as well as strategic planning and enablement, value-driven IT, and end-to-end solutions.

Kevin brings with him an impressive catalogue of certifications including a mastery of VMware for cloud, datacenter, and desktop, as well as a solutions architect certification for AWS. His key accomplishments include an international trip to Hong Kong where he set up a new VMware environment and deployed multiple services that connect across Los Angeles and Arkansas. He later updated that environment to configure shared recovery through VMware's Site Recovery Manager across sites in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Taiwan, Tokyo, Mumbai, Munich, Luxembourg, London and Boston.

Kevin currently lives in the small town of Kittery, ME with his wife and three daughters.

About WEI

WEIis an expert in business technology improvement, helping clients optimize their compute environments and work efficiently. WEI works with clients to integrate corporate strategy, new technologies and their current IT environment into one company-wide model to increase utilization and efficiencies around their unique business processes.

WEI's clients benefit from a strong focus on customer satisfaction and attention to detail. They combine cutting edge technology with architectural design, value-added services, onsite training, integration, testing labs and a commitment to quality. From solution design through implementation, WEI's sales and technical team remains focused on providing unwavering support throughout a project. For more information please visit www.WEI.com.

