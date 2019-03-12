TVmatchen.nu Becomes Official Partner of Djurgårdens IF

STOCKHOLM, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Raketech's leading sports media platform TVmatchen.nu becomes an official partner of the top flight Stockholm based football club Djurgårdens IF. As part of the sponsorship, TVmatchen.nu will have its logo on the players' shirts during the upcoming season.

TVmatchen.nu is Sweden's largest online sports listing platform for TV and streaming services with more than 750,000 unique visitors per month. Through a new sponsorship agreement, TVmatchen.nu becomes an official partner of the historic football club from Stockholm. The agreement also includes advertisement at Djurgården's home stadium Tele2 Arena, as well as digital exposure and player shirt sponsorship.

Michael Holmberg, CEO of Raketech said: "TVmatchen.nu is one of our most successful products and we are pleased to enter this partnership with Djurgården, which is one of Sweden's largest clubs in the top flight of the Swedish football league. We have for some time explored ways to increase the visibility of TVmatchen, and the natural step was to enter a sponsorship connected to our users; in this case a leading football club in Sweden's Allsvenskan league. We believe Allsvenskan is the best that Sweden has to offer in terms of sports entertainment, and this season we chose to work with Djurgården. We see high value in exposing the TVmatchen brand on player shirts and in connection to the games. Our aim is to attract new users to TVmatchen's extensive sports media services."

Henrik Berggren, CEO of Djurgårdens IF said: "We are very happy that TVmatchen.nu chose Djurgårdens IF as their partner to enter the Swedish football scene. The fact that we are attracting new partners is proof of our strong brand. We welcome TVmatchen.nu to the Djurgården family and we are looking forward to a rewarding cooperation for both parties".

In addition to TVmatchen.nu in Sweden, Raketech offers equivalent platforms for sports fans in the UK (TVsportguide.com), Germany (TVsportguide.de), Denmark (TVsporten.dk) and Norway (TVkampen.com). The platforms are available online and can be downloaded as an app via the Apple App Store and Google Play. The newest addition to the continuously growing guide family is Esportsguide.com that targets esports fans from around the world.



The information was submitted for publication on March 12, 2019, at 10:00 CET.

About Raketech Group

Raketech is a leading online affiliate and content marketing company, with expertise in delivering SEO, online guides, communities and social media products in primarily the Nordic region and the UK. Through some 20 flagship brands, Raketech guides sports and gaming enthusiasts to the best possible services, while also delivering high-quality traffic and leads to its partners. Raketech grows both organically and via acquisitions and operates its business in accordance with a clear framework for responsible affiliate marketing services. The company's shares are listed in Nasdaq First North Premier with ticker RAKE. Erik Penser Bank AB is the company's Certified Adviser (certifiedadviser@penser.se / +46 8 463 83 00). For more information, visit www.raketech.com.

