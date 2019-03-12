

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks moved higher on Tuesday as stronger than expected U.S. retail sales data helped ease growth worries and U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May secured 'legally binding' guarantees from the EU to her divorce deal.



With just over two weeks until the United Kingdom is due to leave the European Union, the British Parliament is due to hold a series of votes on Brexit starting today.



Following last-ditch talks in Strasbourg, May said on Monday evening that she had achieved the 'legally-binding' changes to the backstop she had been seeking to quell the concerns of hardline Conservatives and the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) - the PM's ally in Northern Ireland.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 15 points or 0.28 percent at 5,280 in opening deals after closing up 0.7 percent in the previous session.



