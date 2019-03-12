Adds Additional Share Class

William Blair today announced the launch of three new SICAV funds: the William Blair U.S. Small Cap Growth Fund; the William Blair U.S. Small-Mid Cap Core Fund; and the William Blair Global Leaders SRI Fund. Additionally, William Blair is expanding the number of share classes of all the SICAV funds to allow access from the wholesale market.

The William Blair U.S. Small Cap Growth Strategy and William Blair U.S. Small-Mid Cap Core Strategy are designed to offer investors exposure to U.S. small cap or U.S. midcap equities, and seeks to provide strong long-term investment returns. The Funds invest in companies that are expected to meet some if not all of the following criteria: market leadership; unique products or processes; and strong marketing capability.

The U.S. Small Cap Growth Strategy will be managed by Mike Balkin and Ward Sexton, and the U.S. Small-Mid Cap Core Strategy will be managed by Dan Crowe, Rob Lanphier, and Ward Sexton.

The Global Leaders SRI (Socially Responsible Investing) Strategy invests in companies around the world and seeks to avoid companies that do not respect international human rights conventions and companies that derive a significant portion of their revenues from activities deemed not compliant with sustainable investment principles. The Strategy will be managed by Andy Flynn and Ken McAtamney.

"We are pleased to launch three new funds that extend our range of global strategies available to European investors," said Tom Ross, William Blair's head of European distribution. "There has been increased interest from clients for our investment strategies, and we are pleased to be expanding the share class of all our SICAV funds to be available to the growing wholesale market."

William Blair is increasingly known for its prominence in the asset management business, with a global footprint of more than $81.9 billion¹ in client assets as of December 31, 2018. The addition of these funds takes the total number of SICAV funds to 10 with $1.7 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2018.

¹Includes client assets of William Blair Company, L.L.C., and William Blair Investment Management LLC.

About William Blair SICAV

William Blair SICAV consists of a family of 10 funds for non-U.S. citizens or residents. William Blair Investment Management LLC is the investment manager to the Luxembourg-domiciled SICAV. More information about the William Blair SICAV is available at sicav.williamblair.com.

About William Blair

William Blair is a premier global boutique with expertise in investment banking, investment management, and private wealth management. We provide advisory services, strategies, and solutions to meet our clients' evolving needs. As an independent and employee-owned firm, together with our strategic partners, we operate in more than 20 offices worldwide.* For more information, please visit williamblair.com.

*Includes strategic partnerships with Allier Capital, BDA Partners, and Poalim Capital Markets.

Disclosure:

This press release is for information purposes only and does not, constitute, represent or form part of any offer, invitation or solicitation of an offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities whether pursuant to this press release or otherwise. You should always obtain relevant, personal and specific professional advice before making any investment decision. Please consult the Fund documents and SICAV website for further information sicav.williamblair.com.

The Fund documents, including the Articles of Incorporation, the Prospectus, the Key Investor Information Documents (KIID), the Annual and Half-yearly Reports of the Fund and the Subscription Form are available free of charge in English and German from the website sicav.williamblair.com or at the registered office of the Management Company (33, rue de Gasperich, L-5826 Hesperange, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg), at the registered office of the Fund (William Blair SICAV, 31, Z.A. Bourmicht, L-8070 Bertrange, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg) or from the Swiss representative, First Independent Fund Services Limited, Klausstrasse 33, CH-8008 Zurich, and in German language at Marcard, Stein Co., Ballindamm 36, 20095 Hamburg, Germany, and at Bank of Austria Creditanstalt AG, Am Hof 2, 1010 Vienna, Austria. Paying agent in Switzerland is NPB New Private Bank Ltd, Limmatquai 1, CH-8022 Zurich.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190312005030/en/

Contacts:

Tony Zimmer

tzimmer@williamblair.com

+1 312 364 8611