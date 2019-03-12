Allied Wallet, a globally leading provider of mainstream online payment processing, is now compatible with several new payment options in Austria to connect more online businesses and shoppers.

E-commerce is quickly growing in Austria with 4.9 of its population of 9.7 million already shopping online. Because Austria ranks 7th in logistics globally, its population is one of the easiest to deliver to in the world in its highly populated urban areas and even in its rural areas.

Austrian e-commerce favors cross-border sales with a rate of 83%, and many of their purchases are with German, Italian, Chinese, Swiss, and Czech businesses. However, the difficulty in Austrian e-commerce is that only 40% use credit cards and the population is trending away from them due to high fees and charges.

Austria has a well-developed banking infrastructure with the largest number of banks. The region needs payment methods that are able to service their banked population and their payment methods of choice.

"There are about 749 banking institutions in Austria, and it's important that merchants can process transactions with their banks and protect the transactions efficiently as e-commerce grows. This is why Allied Wallet has become an increasingly popular choice," says CEO Andy Khawaja.

Allied Wallet is now compatible with Entercash, EPS, SOFORT, and Trustly. These bank transfer payment methods enable users to select their bank upon checkout and pay instantly and safely for their goods or services.

SOFORT alone processes more than 4 million monthly transactions, and EPS is already the payment method of choice by 15-18% in Austria.

"The average Austrian online shopper spends about €787 annually online and this is projected to grow to over €1000 by 2021," says Dr. Andy Khawaja.

By 2021, it is projected that an additional 490,000 will be shopping online in Austria as universal high speed internet is achieved in the country.

Allied Wallet plans to continue its expansion in this area to give users the most connected, secure platform for e-commerce and provide online business owners and shoppers with what they believe to be the best payment solution globally.

About Allied Wallet:

Allied Wallet continues to revolutionize the e-commerce industry by introducing new and innovative payment processing solutions for online merchants, enabling them to send and receive global payments. With PCI compliant merchant services for nearly any business size, Allied Wallet provides a state-of-the-art payment gateway to optimize online transactions. Please visit www.alliedwallet.com/.

