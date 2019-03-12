Food and Beverages Disinfection Market Projected to Attain $2.39 Bn by 2025 at 4.4% CAGR, Says AMR

PORTLAND, Oregon, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Food and Beverages Disinfection Market by Product Type (Chlorine Compounds, Hydrogen Peroxide and Peroxyacid (PAA), Carboxylic Acid, Ultra Violet Systems and Ozone Oxidation System) and End User (Food Processing Companies, Beverage Processing Companies, Catering Kitchens, and Retail Distributors): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025". According to the report, the global food and beverages disinfection market is expected to garner $2.39 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period, 2018-2025.

The rise in incidences of myriad foodborne diseases, increased penetration of UV disinfection devices, and the availability of alternatives to chemical disinfectants drive the growth of the global food and beverages disinfection market. However, strict regulatory guidelines for chemical disinfection and limited usage among retail & foodservice establishments hamper market growth. Nonetheless, advancements in food disinfection equipment and increasing demand for packaged food products in the Asia-Pacific region is set to provide lucrative opportunities to emerging market players in the near future.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5178

Ultraviolet systems segment to encounter the highest growth rate

By product type, the ultraviolet (UV) systems segment is poised to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.0% from 2018 to 2025. This is attributed to its low purchasing price & maintenance cost, easy deployment, and non-toxic nature, which assists the treatment of drinking water and helps in mitigating the spread of water-borne diseases. However, the chlorine compounds segment is expected to maintain its dominance through 2025, occupying more than two-fifths of the global share, owing to its ever-increasing adoption in retail food courts, service hotels, and other hospitality services due to its economical pricing and easy availability.

Food processing companies to remain the largest end user through 2025

By end user, the food processing companies segment occupied two-fifths of the global market share in 2017 and is expected to continue its dominance through 2025, owing to an increase in demand for processed food and growing awareness of hygiene among consumers. However, the catering kitchens segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.7% in the forecast period.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5178

Asia-Pacific market to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2018 to 2025

Regionally, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth through 2025, registering a CAGR of 7.2%, due to the implementation of various government regulations that address food and beverage hygiene. However, North America is set to remain the dominant region in the future owing to the emergence of new technologies that allow consumers to track the quality of their food and beverages from production to delivery.

Key market players

The key players analyzed in the report include Toshiba, Evoqua Water Technologies, UV-Guard Australia, Evonik, Trojan Technologies, Entaco, Solvay, CCL Pentasol, Halma, and Xylem. They have adopted different strategies including collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, and others to gain a strong position in the industry.

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

Similar Reports:

Organic Food and Beverages Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2014-2022





Food Robotics Market- Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023





About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com