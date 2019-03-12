Near-Infrared Spectrum Analyzer Market to Display Significant Growth in Terms of Revenue Generation During Forecast Period, 2012 to 2023: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO , March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --Global near-infrared spectrum analyzer market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. A near-infrared spectrum analyzer is spectroscopic equipment that uses the near-infrared region of the electromagnetic spectrum. It is exclusively used analysis technique for the quantification of substances and identification of raw materials in industrial and research applications. The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of near-infrared spectrum analyzer market are the rising concern related to the food safety, the high demand from end-users, development of miniature NIR spectrometers, and the rising use of enhanced technology. However, the high cost of NIRS services may restrain the overall market growth in the years to come. Near-infrared spectrum analyzer market is segmented based on type, application, and region.

FT-NIR, dispersive NIR, and other types could be explored in near-infrared spectrum analyzer market in the forecast period. Dispersive NIR sector comprises fixed grating and scanning grating. Whereas, FT-NIR sector comprises an interferometer. Others include filter and AOTF. The market could be categorized based on applications like oil and gas, polymer industry, the pharmaceutical industry, food and agriculture industry, and others that could be explored in the forecast period. Near-infrared spectrum analyzer market is segmented geographically into Americas (North America, South America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, New Zealand, and Australia), Middle East (UAE, Saudi, and Qatar) and Africa (South Africa).

Globally, North America may account for the substantial share of a near-infrared spectrum analyzer market and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason behind the overall market growth could be the presence of key manufacturers in the region and the rising use of enhanced technology. The United States and Canada are the major consumers of the near-infrared spectrum analyzer in this region. Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of near-infrared spectrum analyzer in this region.

The key players of near-infrared spectrum analyzer market are Thermo Fisher, Yokogawa Electric, PerkinElmer, Kett Electric, Agilent Technologies, Sartorius, ABB, Shimadzu, Bruker, Jasco, Foss A/S, and Buchi Labortechnik. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Near-Infrared Spectrum Analyzer in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

oNorth America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

oEurope (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

oAsia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

oSouth America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

oMiddle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Near-Infrared Spectrum Analyzer market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

o Thermo Fisher Scientific

o Bruker

o Unity Scientific

o FOSS

o Buchi

o ABB

o Perten (PerkinElmer)

o Agilent Technologies

o Yokogawa

o Shimadzu

o Guided Wave (Advanced Group)

o ZEUTEC

o Hitachi

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

o FT-NIR Analyzer

o Dispersive NIR Analyzer

o Others (AOTF,Filter)

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Near-Infrared Spectrum Analyzer for each application, including

o Polymer Industry

o Food and Agriculture Industry

o Pharmaceutical Industry

o Oil and Gas Industry

o Other

