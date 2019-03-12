The "PRINCE2 Combined Foundation Practitioner" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 5 day PRINCE2 Combined Foundation Practitioner training course is designed to provide you with a detailed and practical understanding of the PRINCE2 structured Project Management method to a level where you can use it to manage a project and pass the PRINCE2 Foundation and PRINCE2 Practitioner examinations.

The PRINCE2 Combined Foundation Practitioner course will introduce you to the principles of the PRINCE2 Project Management method, including the components, process, controls and roles, and also how it can be employed to achieve business-related objectives in different environments.

Course Time: 9AM-5PM

The Course will Cover the Following Subjects:

Business Case Theme

Organisation Theme

Quality Theme

Plans Theme

Risk Theme

Change Theme

Progress Theme

Starting Up a Project Process

Directing a Project Process

Initiating a Project Process

Controlling a Stage Process

Managing a Product Delivery Process

Managing a Stage Boundary Process

Closing a Project Process

Tailoring The PRINCE2 Foundation Practitioner to the Project Environment



