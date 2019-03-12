BioInvent Announces Publication of Review Article in Frontiers in Immunology on Resistance to Antibody Drugs

- Data demonstrate that the activating and inhibitory Fc gamma receptors control antitumor immunity

LUND, Sweden, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BioInvent International AB (OMXS: BINV), a company focusing on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies to treat cancer, announces today the publication of a review article in Frontiers in Immunology on the mechanisms of resistance to antibody drugs, in particular those common to antibody drugs as a class.

The article, "Targeting the antibody checkpoints to enhance cancer immunotherapy - focus on Fc?RIIB", concludes that emerging preclinical and clinical data demonstrate that activating and inhibitory Fc gamma receptors control antitumor immunity induced by the clinically most successful antibodies used in cancer immunotherapy. Based on the Fc gamma receptors' regulation of antibody-induced innate and adaptive antitumor responses, the BioInvent researchers propose to refer to the Fc gamma receptors as "antibody checkpoints".

An improved understanding of the mechanisms underlying resistance, and in particular those common to antibody drugs as a class - including direct-targeting and immune checkpoint antibodies, is needed for rational development of drugs that could help boost efficacy, and prevent or overcome antibody drug resistance. Therapeutics that harness the power of antibody checkpoint-regulated anti-tumor immunity through Fc-engineering to enhance binding to activating Fc?Rs, or through blockade of the inhibitory Fc?RIIB, have been approved or are in development. If safe and well-tolerated, these agents hold promise to improve response rates, duration of response, and potentially overall survival in hematologic and solid cancers.

Reference: Frontiers in Immunology, Vol. 10, "Targeting the antibody checkpoints to enhance cancer immunotherapy - focus on Fc?RIIB", https://doi.org/10.3389/fimmu.2019.00481.

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (OMXS: BINV) is focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies to treat cancer. The Company's lead program is BI-1206, currently in Phase l/ll for non-Hodgkin lymphoma and chronic lymphatic leukemia. BioInvent's pre-clinical portfolio is focused on targeting key immune suppressive cells and pathways of the tumor microenvironment, including regulatory T cells, tumor-associated myeloid cells and mechanisms of antibody drug-resistance. The Company has a strategic research collaboration with Pfizer Inc., and partnerships with Transgene, Bayer Pharma, Daiichi Sankyo, and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma. BioInvent generates near term revenues from its fully integrated manufacturing unit producing antibodies for third parties for research through to late-stage clinical trials. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com.

The press release contains statements about the future, consisting of subjective assumptions and forecasts for future scenarios. Predictions for the future only apply as the date they are made and are, by their very nature, in the same way as research and development work in the biotech segment, associated with risk and uncertainty. With this in mind, the actual outcome may deviate significantly from the scenarios described in this press release.

