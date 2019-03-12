Lactoferrin Market to be Driven by Rising Incidences of Skin Disorders and Requirement of Medical Care and Attention Till 2025 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Lactoferrin Market is anticipated to cross USD 167.9 Million by 2025 and is also expected to register a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Lactoferrin is an iron binding found in milk. It comprises a single-chain polypeptide with dual globular lobes, particularly resilient to proteolysis. Lactoferrin is a growth factor acting as a bactericidal agent apart from being an iron-binding protein.

Lactoferrin market is driven by factors such as increasing incidences of skin disorders, technological enhancements, and constant R&D. Lactoferrin is used as a medical application in cases of health disorders with an extensive support by the government for research and development. In addition, the market growth is supported with rise in geriatric population needing medical care & attention and several enhancements in medical science. However, cheap substitutes in the form of generics are likely to affect the market growth in the forecast period.

Lactoferrin market is segmented into iron absorption, anti-inflammatory, intestinal flora protection, immune and cell stimulation and antioxidant, based on function. By Application, the market segmentation includes infant formula, food & beverages, sports and functional foods, personal care, pharmaceuticals and animal feed.

Browse 122 page research report with TOC on "Global Lactoferrin Market" at: https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/lactoferrin-market

Geographical segmentation for lactoferrin industry includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific regions dominate the market growth in the forecast period owing to increase in birth rate in these regions. Apart, lactoferrin finds extensive use in treatment of heart diseases and other skin related problems.

North American and European markets are likely to gain a significant growth owing to preferred and relevant use by sportspeople and fitness enthusiasts. Apart, rise in health disorders, increase in consumer awareness and technological advances are likely to trigger the market growth in the forecast period. The key players in the lactoferrin market include Metagenics, Pharming Group N.V., Ingredia S.A., MP Biomedicals, Vitalus Nutrition Inc, Glanbia Nutritionals, Prohealth, Farbest Brands and Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd.

Market Segment:

Lactoferrin Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume Tons, 2014 - 2025)

Iron absorption



Anti-inflammatory



Intestinal flora protection



Antibacterial



Immune cell stimulation



Antioxidant

Lactoferrin Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume Tons, 2014 - 2025)

Food & beverages



Infant formula



Sports & functional food



Animal feed



Pharmaceuticals



Personal care products

Lactoferrin Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume Tons, 2014 - 2025)

North America

- U.S.

Europe

- UK

- Germany

Asia Pacific

- China

- Japan

Central & South America



Middle East & Africa

Browse reports of similar category available with Million Insights:

Legal Marijuana Market

Hepatitis Therapeutics Market

Inhalation Anesthesia Market

Psoriasis Drugs Market

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a distributor of market research reports, published by premium publishers only. We have a comprehensive market place that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying, is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store, includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Million Insights

Phone: +1-408-610-2300

Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085

Email: sales@millioninsights.com

Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/

Blog: https://millioninsights.blogspot.com/