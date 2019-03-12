Global Sunflower Seeds Market Worth USD 30.11 Billion by 2025: Hexa Research

FELTON, California, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global sunflower seeds market is expected to reach USD 30.11 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2017 to 2025. Awareness regarding the nutritional content of sunflower seeds and its effectiveness in keeping cholesterol levels low and preventing cardiovascular diseases has increased the demand among consumers. These oilseeds are increasingly being used as an ingredient in various food products and as edible oil.

Sunflower seeds usage in edible oil production accounted for more than 55.0% of the market in 2017. The seeds have essential fatty acids, vitamin C, vitamin E, and magnesium. The demand from the bakery products market is expected to growth at a CAGR of more than 4.0% from 2017 to 2025. The seeds are used in bakery mixes for bread and pancakes, baked foods, and snacks. Sunflower seeds are also gaining momentum as an effective chewing tobacco alternative.

Demand for sunflower seeds as a feed for livestock is also gaining traction as it provides high-fat content. Cattle producers replace barley grain to include these seeds as it increases conjugated linoleic acids (CLA) content in milk and meat.

Europe accounted for more than 70.0% of the market in 2017. While the majority of sunflower seeds is used for the production of edible oils, the demand for confectionery grade seeds is growing in the region. The region is one of the key producers of sunflower seeds, where demand exceeds production. Increasing import volumes of sunflower seeds in countries such as the Netherlands, Spain, France, and Bulgaria on account of the rising demand from bakery and snacks industry is expected to remain a favorable factor in the coming years.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth at a CAGR of more than 5.0% from 2017 to 2025. Strong demand from the food & beverages sector at large is expected to be a key growth factor in the coming years. Countries such as India and China are expected to be among the key growth markets where the demand for sunflower oil and confectionery-grade seeds will drive growth in the near future.

Central & South America generated revenue of USD 2.46 billion in 2017. The increased production area of sunflower seeds in Argentina as a result of the implementation of better agronomic practices such as crop rotation patterns is expected to ensure the supply of the products at reduced prices.

The online channel is expected to witness the fastest growth at a CAGR of more than 4.0% from 2017 to 2025. Rising penetration of smartphones and the internet coupled with the increasing prevalence of e-commerce portals is expected to remain a favorable factor.

Sunflower seeds market is marked by the presence of many producers located in key exporting destinations including Ukraine, Russia, Argentina, Kazakhstan, Turkey, and China. Some of the key manufacturers include Conagra Foodservice, Inc., ADVANTA SEEDS PTY LTD., DuPont (Pioneer Hi-Bred), KWS SAAT SE, PANNAR (Pty) Ltd., Syngenta AG, TAKII & CO., LTD., and Sakata Seed America.

Companies are expected to focus on their collaborations with food companies. Seed producers will cater as suppliers for new product launches by food companies. For instance, in 2018, Conagra Brands, Inc. launched a new flavor of Taco Bell-inspired sunflower seeds - BIGS Taco Bell Taco Supreme - under its BIGS brand.

Hexa Research has segmented the global sunflower seeds market report based on application, distribution channel and region: -

Segmentation by application:

• Edible Oil

• Bakery Products

• Snacks

• Others

Segmentation by distribution channel:

• Offline

• Online

Segmentation by region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Central & South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key countries market:

• U.S.

• Ukraine

• Russia

• Turkey

• China

• Argentina

Key players analyzed:

• Conagra Foodservice, Inc.

• ADVANTA SEEDS PTY LTD.

• DuPont (Pioneer Hi-Bred)

• KWS SAAT SE

• PANNAR (Pty) Ltd.

• Syngenta AG

• TAKII & CO., LTD.

• Sakata Seed America

• Nufarm Limited

• EFKO Group

