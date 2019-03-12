The Leading Event For The Built Environment Opens Next Week At Mitec

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The organisers of ASEAN Super 8, UBM Malaysia set to kick off from 19-21 March at Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (MITEC), KL and YB Tuan Baru Bian, Minister of Works, has consented to officiate the Opening Ceremony on 19 March. ASEAN Super 8 -- ASEAN's leading event for the built environment, combining 8 established events supported by Ministry of Works (MOW), Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB), Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB), Royal Malaysia Police (RMP), Fire and Rescue Department Malaysia and held in conjunction with International Construction Week (ICW).

The launch edition, which includes ASEAN M&E, Tenaga, ASEAN Solar, ASEAN Lift, ASEAN Ecolight, Ecobuild Southeast Asia, HeavyMach and IFSEC Southeast Asia, has already attracted leading companies such as Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad (MRCB), WCT Berhad, UES Heavy Machinery Sdn Bhd, Sime Darby Industrial Sdn Bhd, Dahua Security Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Hikvision (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, Leader Cable Industry Berhad, Western Digital and Thyssenkrupp Elevator Malaysia Sdn Bhd, and many more have confirmed their participations in the exhibition. ASEAN Super 8 is endorsed by Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE).

The exhibition is expected to attract 20,000 high calibre trade visitors and professionals, and will host over 500 participating companies and 5 international pavilions (German, India, China, Singapore and Turkey). The focus for ASEAN Super 8 and the co-located events will be to bring together a plethora of local and international companies and players from the construction, engineering, energy, heavy machinery & equipment and security industry.

"In addition, ASEAN Super 8 this year features more than 60 free seminar topics covering the industries from building, power and safety. Amongst the topics are Greening Malaysian Construction, Enhancing, Vertical Transportation Systems Safety with Malaysian Standards, Security Ecosystem, Smart Cities and many more," said Tan Sri Dato' Seri Panglima Mohd Azumi bin Mohamed (rtd), Co-chairman of UBM Malaysia.

"Also, Royal Malaysia Police (RMP) is hosting panel discussion at ASEAN Super 8 on 20 March from 11am - 1pm with the topic 'Towards a Safer Living and Working Environment'," Tan Sri added.

Apart from the main trade show, the event is also working with leading government bodies and associations to provide a content driven experience for its audiences, including seminars organised by the Malaysian Photovoltaics Industry Association (MPIA), the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE Malaysia Chapter) and International Construction Transformation Conference (ICTC), and a co-located conference - the 2nd Electricity Distribution Conference by CIRED Malaysia to name few. Also to be held in conjunction with ASEAN Super 8, YAB Tun Dr. Mahathir bin Mohamad, Prime Minister of Malaysia has consented to officiate the mesmerising night during Malaysian Security Industry Excellency Award (MSIEA) 2019 to celebrate the very best in the security industry.

To view full list of exhibiting companies or to register as a trade visitor, please visit www.super8asean.com.

