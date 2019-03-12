Smart Virtual Personal Assistants Market Size to Boost Owing to Rising Incorporation of Artificial Intelligence (AI): Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global smart virtual personal assistants market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Smart virtual personal assistants are also termed as an intelligent personal assistant that understands natural language voice commands and perform a task for a user. It understands information in written or spoken words. The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of smart virtual personal assistants market are the rising incorporation of the artificial intelligence (AI), the rising acceptance of the latest technology among the populace, easy management, and the high demand from the end-users. However, the presence of alternatives may restrain the overall market growth in the years to come. Smart virtual personal assistants market is segmented based on the mode of interaction, application, and region.

Taking and uploading pictures, text/online chat, and voice are the mode of interactions that could be explored in smart virtual personal assistants market in the forecast period. The market may be categorized based on applications like navigation tools, e-commerce website, a gaming application, apps, translation devices, online portals, mobile phones, and others that could be explored in smart virtual personal assistants in the forecast period. Smart virtual personal assistants market is segmented geographically into Americas (North America, South America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, New Zealand, and Australia), Middle East (UAE, Saudi, and Qatar) and Africa (South Africa).

Globally, North America accounted for the substantial share of smart virtual personal assistants market and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. The reason behind the overall market growth could be the rising use of enhanced technology, the presence of developed IT infrastructure and key providers in the region, and the high demand from the end-users. The United States is a major consumer of smart virtual personal assistants in the region. Europe and the Asia Pacific are also estimated to have a positive influence on future growth. Europe is the second largest region with significant market share. However, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. The developing countries like India and China are the major consumers of smart virtual personal assistants in this region.

The key players of smart virtual personal assistants market are InteliWISE, Apple, Nuance Communications, Artificial Solutions, Microsoft Corporation, SK Telecom, Facebook, Intel Corporation, Creative Virtual, BM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and Amazon.com. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (M USD), market share and growth rate of Smart Virtual Personal Assistants in these regions, from 2012 to 2023 (forecast), covering

oNorth America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

oEurope (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

oAsia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

oSouth America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

oMiddle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Smart Virtual Personal Assistants market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

o Apple

o Artificial Solutions

o SK Telecom

o Intel Corporation

o IBM Corporation

o 24me

o Oracle Corporation

o Creative Virtual

o Microsoft Corporation

o Nuance Communications

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

o Voice

o Text/Online Chat

o Taking and Uploading Pictures

o Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Smart Virtual Personal Assistants for each application, including

o Mobile Phones

o Gaming Application

o E-Commerce Website

o Online Portals

o Translation Devices

o Navigation Tools

