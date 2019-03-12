Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 11-March-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 361.19p INCLUDING current year revenue 365.31p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 356.68p INCLUDING current year revenue 360.81p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---