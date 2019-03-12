

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JetBlue Airways Corp. (JBLU) reported that its preliminary traffic in February increased 6.0 percent from prior year, on a capacity increase of 7.5 percent. Load factor was 81.5 percent, a decrease of 1.1 points from a year ago. Preliminary completion factor was 98.5 percent and on-time performance was 70.0 percent, for the month of February.



For the year-to-date period, preliminary traffic increased 7% percent from prior year, on a capacity increase of 8.7 percent. Load factor was 80.9 percent, a decline of 1.3 points from previous year.



