Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2019) - Voleo Inc. ("Voleo", the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it was selected to join the 2019 Fostering Innovation Networks in a Digital Era ("FINDER") Program at Radboud University - located in Nijmegen, Netherlands. FINDER is a competitive fintech research program jointly-led by global leader in digital transformation, Atos, and Dr. H.L. Rick Aalbers, an Associate Professor in Strategy and Innovation at the Department of Business Administration of Radboud University. The program, which will highlight strategies of successful teams and enable development of new tools for the benefit of users, will commence in September 2019 and is funded by the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation program.

Over the years, Dr. Aalbers has conducted research for a variety of technology and banking companies including PHILIPS, BDO, Siemens, Equens, ING, Deloitte, Atos, ING and ABNAmro. He received several awards for his academic contributions, including the 2012 Massachusetts Institute of Technology SMR Richard Beckhard Memorial Prize.

Thomas Beattie, CEO of Voleo, added, "Dr. Aalbers has extensive knowledge in the field of collaboration, and his team at FINDER are doing important work in researching and uncovering insights about organizational and consumer behaviour. There is a clear synergy between Voleo's objectives as an emerging technology, its users' objectives as part of a community, and FINDER's goal of understanding social interaction in the digital age. We are especially excited to apply learnings from this study and equip our users with new tools in the coming years."

In regard to choosing Voleo for the FINDER program, Dr. Aalbers commented, "When deciding upon the final configuration of consortium partners for the FINDER research scoping, Voleo was top of mind because of their differentiated positioning in the online brokerage industry and their unique approach to social investing. We hope to gain insights on the attitudes and investing behaviour of Voleo's community to understand how digital innovation drives positive decision-making and what contributes to the success of interconnected investors. I look upon Mr. Beattie (CEO) as a true asset to this research initiative. We are much appreciative of the proactiveness as well as the engaged and innovative attitude showcased by Voleo's management team as we drove the FINDER program to where we now stand."

About the FINDER Research Program

The FINDER Research Program is a joint initiative between the Radboud University's Nijmegen School of Management and Atos, together with various other prominent partners which include, among others, Warwick Business School, KU Leuven, University of Groningen and the Free University (Amsterdam). FINDER is the outcome of a competitive Marie Curie Research and Training Program and has received funding from the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under the Marie Sklodowska-Curie grant agreement No 813095.

To learn more about the FINDER Research Program, please visit: https://thefinderproject.eu

About Voleo Inc.

Voleo is a Canada-based mobile fintech company that is transforming the retail investing space through its powerful, collaborative investing platform. Voleo's equity trading platform operates on native iOS and Android devices, as well as a companion web application. Voleo has increased retail investor participation in the stock market by breaking down barriers to entry, facilitating trust and improving financial literacy. The product is being white-labeled by major financial institutions around the world as an innovative product to engage and retain a new category of investors.

For more information on Voleo, please visit our Investor Relations website at https://ir.myvoleo.com.

Voleo has entered into an agreement, dated January 29, 2018, with Logan Resources Ltd (TSXV: LGR) with respect to a business combination as more fully described in Logan Resources Ltd's news release dated January 30, 2018.

ON BEHALF OF THE VOLEO BOARD

"Thomas Beattie"

Chief Executive Officer

Voleo Inc. is part of the King & Bay group of companies. King & Bay is a merchant bank that specializes in identifying, funding, developing and supporting growth opportunities in the technology, resource, aviation, and sectors.



For further information regarding this press release, please contact:

Voleo Inc.

Thomas Beattie, Chief Executive Officer

Toll Free: 1-866-683-8030

Email: investor.relations@myvoleo.com

Investor Relations Website: https://ir.myvoleo.com

Follow us: @MyVoleo

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this release constitute forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or Voleo Inc's (the "Company") future performance and the integration of cryptocurrency trading. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "budget", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Voleo believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this release should not be unduly relied upon. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, or as of the date specified in the documents incorporated by reference into this release, as the case may be. In particular, this release contains forward-looking statements pertaining, but not limited to: expectations as to future operations of the Company, future market trends, growth opportunities, the Company's go to market strategy, future partnerships, new initiatives and innovations of the Company, product offerings, the expected operations and performance of the Company's business, expected user growth, and the timing of key development milestones.

With respect to forward-looking statements contained in this release, the Company has made assumptions regarding, among other thing: the accuracy, reliability and applicability of the Company's business model; the timely receipt of governmental approvals, including the receipt of approval from regulators in Canada and the United States; the timely commencement of operations by the Company and the success of such operations; the ability of the Company to implement its business plan as intended; the legislative and regulatory environments of the jurisdictions where the Company will carry on business or have operations; the impact of competition; and the availability of financing to execute the business plan. The Company has included the above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking statements provided in this release in order to provide investors with a more complete perspective on the Company's current and future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists of factors are not exhaustive and it would be unreasonable to rely on any such forward-looking statements and information as creating any legal rights, that the statements and information are not guarantees and may involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ (and may differ materially) and objectives and strategies may differ or change from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements or information as a result of various factors. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company is not under any duty and do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this release or to conform such statements to actual results or to changes in the Company's expectations and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43354