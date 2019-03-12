Enables developers to embed communications into their enterprise applications within minutes

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG), a leading provider of global enterprise cloud communications, collaboration, and contact center solutions, today announced the expansion of its open platform with RingCentral Embeddable, enabling developers to easily and quickly embed communications into their enterprise applications. RingCentral also announced extensions to its API library with new e-Discovery and message retention APIs. These new solutions will be showcased at the RingCentral booth #1806 at Enterprise Connect, March 18-21, in Orlando.

The RingCentral open platform is seeing strong momentum and has more than 20,000 developers and over 2,000 integrations. With RingCentral Embeddable, developers will now have the ability to integrate communications and collaboration capabilities into their enterprise application workflows within minutes. In addition, the new APIs will give developers direct access to communication information related to voice, SMS, fax, account configuration, and communications data for RingCentral customers.

"Today's global, mobile, and distributed enterprise workforce is inundated with multiple applications that cause unwarranted distractions by having to toggle between applications," said Kira Makagon, executive vice president, Innovation at RingCentral. "With the new RingCentral Embeddable and open APIs announced today, enterprise customers can embed communications into their business-critical applications and enable their workforce to be more productive."

RingCentral Embeddable:

RingCentral Embeddable offers developers the capability to embed voice and SMS messaging into RingCentral customer's business applications.

Gives developers the ability to easily integrate communications into enterprise applications in under 15 minutes by leveraging the technology of professional User Experience (UX) and Quality Assurance (QA) used in RingCentral's own applications

Capabilities include account record screen pop with inbound call, click-to-dial, click-to-SMS, access to softphone settings, messages and call history

Delivers a more seamless experience by eliminating the need for employees to toggle between various business and communications applications to get their work done

New APIs:

E-Discovery : With the new e-Discovery API, administrators can now generate a report of all messages including data, such as SMS, chat, MMS, voicemail, and fax, and track them by user for additional enterprise legal and compliance guidelines.

Message retention: The new message retention API enables administrators to extract messages that can be used for additional compliance and data retention requirements.

Availability

RingCentral Embeddable and the new open APIs are immediately available to customers globally.

