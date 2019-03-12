CROP Washington Tenant Brand Gets First Bulk Purchase and 31% THC Content Rating for Its Premium Flower

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CROP INFRASTRUCTURE CORP. (CSE: CROP) (OTC: CRXPF) (Frankfurt: 2FR) announced today that its Washington State tenant Wheeler Park ("The Park") has established a bulk cannabis customer relationship and its first 150 lbs of flower has been delivered at $400 per pound of its smaller flower and trim grown through the previous soil method.

The Park recently completed the final conversion to a 100% hydroponic facility and all the remaining soil medium material has been removed and all product has been sold. A perpetual harvest system is now being utilized with cannabis strains that have a 55-60 day flower cycle. The facility is designed to average 1,000 pounds per month.

Bulk sales compliment the tenant's ongoing sales strategy to establish itself as a premiere cannabis flower and extraction brand given the ongoing organic nature and high return THC level the company has seen in its lab testing. The company's Evolution Cannabis brand was recently featured on High Times' social media for its large bricks of THC honeycomb.

The strains included in the sale are Bubba Kush, Dutch Hawaiian, Ghost Train, Green Crack, Star Killer, WA Cookies and originating from the previous soil medium. Furthermore, the company has received additional tests results between 29%-31% THCA for its premium flower line that will be sold under the Evolution Cannabis brand.

Additionally, the 'Master Grower' has introduced new cloning and pruning regimes to promote healthier and more robust harvests. Also, a new growing medium is being tested for mother plants and clones that is showing promising growth pattern and more vigorous root development. This is expected to increase harvest yields and cloning viability.

CROP CEO, Michael Yorke, stated: "While testing results of our premium product continues to be outstanding, our tenant brand sales team is doing a fantastic job of using bulk sales to cover facility overhead and turn over older less desirable products. Perpetual harvest means the product is always fresh and maximizes throughput. The farm has the lowest cost power in North America at $0.02 per kWh, which is a huge advantage as it significantly reduces production costs."

About CROP

Crop is publicly listed company trading under symbol CROP.CSE. The company is focused on cannabis branding and real estate assets. CROP's portfolio of projects includes cultivation properties in California, two in Washington State, a 1,000-acre Nevada cannabis farm, 2,115 acres of Hemp CBD farms, and a growing portfolio of common share equity in upcoming listings within the cannabis space.

CROP has developed a portfolio of assets including Canna Drink, a cannabis infused functional beverage line and 16 Cannabis brands.

