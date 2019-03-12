Trackloop Signs Letter of Intent With Liht Cannabis Corp., A Licensed Cannabis Producer in Nevada, Expanding Footprint in Cannabis Industry

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trackloop Analytics Corp. ("Trackloop" or the "Company") (Canadian Securities Exchange: TOOL) (FRANKFURT: B2IP) (OTCQB: TLOOF) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a letter of intent with Liht Cannabis Corp. ("Liht") (CSE: LIHT) (OTCQX: LIHTF) for the purpose of testing and implementing Trackloop's technology in its Nevada cannabis operations. Trackloop's real-time tracking software will be used by the Company to monitor the movement of inventory throughout the supply chain, providing a higher level of transparency for temperature monitoring, real-time recording of pick up/drop off, location tracking and full integration with existing inventory management, and other Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) solutions.

An integral component to the legal cannabis supply chain is the transporting of all cannabis products between cultivator, producers and retailers. Trackloop's all in one, real-time tracking and logistics solution will help address a key pain point that exists in cannabis logistics, which is tracking and monitoring the movement of product through the supply chain.

Liht is a publicly traded company investing in the medical and recreational cannabis space, since 2014. Liht has rapidly expanded to include cultivation, production and dispensary locations in the key North American states of Washington, Nevada, and California, and are seeking expansion opportunities worldwide.

"We are fielding numerous calls from licensed producers (LPs) and industry participants who are actively seeking out viable solutions to address inefficiencies relating to supply chain monitoring and tracking. Given our track record with onboarding customers in the fresh and frozen food space, and more recently strategic distributors in the Cannabis space, including Flow Kana, this partnership makes sense" said Kris Malek, of Trackloop.

Further details regarding the proposed transaction will be provided in a comprehensive press release if and when the parties enter into a definitive agreement.

About Trackloop Analytics Inc.

Trackloop Analytics (TOOL) is an analytics software company that is leveraging digital asset technology to transform and modernize multiple industries. Trackloop is taking a diversified approach to the analytics and technology space, delivering practical solutions in the finance, logistics, cannabis, and pharmaceutical industries. The Company's turnkey real-time tracking solutions offer the very latest in IoT and AI, providing valuable data and business intelligence to some of the world's leading brands.

Trackloop is a publicly-traded company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE); trading symbol TOOL (C.TOOL or TOOL.cn).

