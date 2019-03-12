Hillwood Adds Top Executive to Support Global Portfolio

DALLAS, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hillwood announced today the appointment of André Wolters as senior vice president and market leader of the company's expanding operations in Germany and Western Europe from an office located in Düsseldorf.

With nearly 23 years of experience in the real estate sector, Wolters brings extensive, interdisciplinary knowledge about all phases in the real estate life cycle. Additionally, Wolters has a track record in European real estate investment and management of different asset classes such as retail, offices, logistics, and hotels, making him an ideal fit for Hillwood as the company expands in significant industrial markets.

Today, Hillwood is active in more than 45 markets across 23 U.S. states and five countries. As of Q4 2018, Hillwood has completed more than 169 million square feet in development and acquisitions, and it holds land that will allow 86 million square feet of new development.

"We are pleased to have found an ideal candidate to lead Hillwood's efforts in these critical markets," said Tal Hicks, president of Hillwood Investment Properties. "Under André's leadership, I am confident that Hillwood will seamlessly continue to grow."

Before joining Hillwood, Wolters served as head of logistics development at SEGRO where he was responsible for business and project development for big box logistic buildings in Germany and Austria. Prior to this, he worked as head of portfolio management for METRO PROPERTIES.

