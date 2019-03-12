Anthogyr SAS: Anthogyr joins the Straumann Group

Straumann Group increases stake in French implant manufacturer Anthogyr from 30% to full ownership



Privately-held Anthogyr provides Straumann Group with an additional range of attractively-priced high-quality implant solutions



Successful partnership since 2016 has enabled Straumann to tap into the non-premium implant segment in fast-growing emerging markets like China and Russia





The Straumann Group and its partner Anthogyr have signed an agreement that paves the way for Straumann to increase its stake in Anthogyr from 30% to full ownership. The transaction is expected to close early in the second quarter. Financial details were not disclosed.

Anthogyr adds a high-quality attractively-priced European brand to the Group's portfolio, supporting its strategy to penetrate the attractive non-premium implant segment. With a history of almost 30 years in implantology, Anthogyr is a well-established brand that develops, manufactures and sells high quality, innovative, implant and CADCAM solutions. Its comprehensive portfolio addresses the upper value implant segment and includes fully and apically tapered designs, as well as parallel-walled tissue and bone level implants. The company has a strong clinical network of key opinion leaders in its home market, where it is the largest supplier of non-premium implant solutions. The partnership between the two companies dates back to early 2016, when Straumann acquired a 30% stake and took over Anthogyr's business in China.

"Our companies are a good cultural fit and our partnership over the past three years has been very successful. Anthogyr provided us with timely footholds in the non-premium implant segments in China and Russia, where we have been able to generate strong growth with the brand. Our goal is to drive its international expansion together with Neodent, Medentika and our other brands, offering customers and their patients high-quality implant solutions with a broader range of price options than other companies can offer" - Marco Gadola, CEO of the Straumann Group



"Straumann provides us with the global platform and resources we need to expand internationally. We have already expanded our state-of-the art manufacturing capacity in preparation for future growth and will benefit from the Group's global sales, marketing and distribution capabilities. We are immensely proud of our union with the world's leading implant company and are convinced that it will add value for our staff, customers and patients." - Eric Genève, Président & CEO of Anthogyr

About Anthogyr



Located in Sallanches, France, Anthogyr is a privately held company rooted in the precision engineering region around Geneva. Anthogyr began manufacturing dental implants in 1980 and has expanded rapidly in recent years boosted by the success of its Axiom implant system. 75% of its revenues come from implants and auxiliary products,and CADCAM prosthetics while medical instruments and other activities contribute the remainder. With a team of 400 employees and consolidated revenues of approximately CHF 57 million, the company develops, manufactures its products in France and Luxemburg and sells them on five continents through eight subsidiaries and a network of distributors.

About Straumann



The Straumann Group (SIX: STMN) is a global leader in tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions that restore smiles and confidence. It unites global and international brands that stand for excellence, innovation and quality in replacement, corrective and digital dentistry, including Straumann, Neodent, Medentika, ClearCorrect, Dental Wings, and other fully/partly owned companies and partners. In collaboration with leading clinics, institutes and universities, the Group researches, develops, manufactures and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, biomaterials and digital solutions for use in tooth replacement and restoration or to prevent tooth loss.

Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, the Group currently employs more than 6000 people worldwide and its products, solutions and services are available in more than 100 countries through a broad network of distribution subsidiaries and partners.

