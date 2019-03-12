EBD Group: BIO-Europe Spring(R) 2019 comes to Vienna in two weeks for 13th annual springtime biopharma conference

BIO-Europe Spring 2019(R) comes to Vienna in two weeks for 13th annual springtime biopharma conference

CARLSBAD, CA and VIENNA, AUSTRIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2019 / On March 25-27, the thirteenth annual BIO-Europe Spring(R)international partnering conference will convene in Vienna, Austria, at the Messe Wien Exhibition and Congress Center. The event is expected to draw over 2,500 pharma and biotech executives seeking valuable partnerships and investment, who will participate in a projected 15,000+ one-to-one meetings during the three-day conference.

The event is produced by EBD Group and hosted by LISAvienna, a joint life science platform operated by the Vienna Business Agency and Austria Wirtschaftsservice on behalf of the Austrian Federal Ministry for Digital and Economic Affairs and the City of Vienna.

The opening keynote plenary discussion, "Time to turn the ship: Exploring underserved therapeutic areas," on Monday, March 25, will feature speakers Michael Crowley, Head of BD for Pharma Research and Early Development at Roche Pharma Partnering; Cartier Esham, EVP for Emerging Companies, Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO); David Rossow, Founding Partner, Strategic Investment Fund at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; Jonathan Wang, Senior VP and Head of BD at Zai Lab; and moderator Amy Schulman, Partner at Polaris Partners.

Monday afternoon features Business Development, Spotlight and Therapeutics tracks covering investing, Asia-Pacific trends, NASH, cell and gene therapies, oncology partnering, and more.

On Tuesday, there are sessions on digital medicine and European biotech, a plenary highlighting "A day in the life of experienced dealmakers," as well as a Startup Spotlight event sponsored by Eli Lilly and Company offering expert advice on fostering innovation, valuation, attracting partners, maximizing resources, and funding strategies, with presentations by a series of innovative early-stage biotech companies.

The Labiotech Refresh event on Wednesday covers the outlook for European biotech; in addition, there are several panels on microbiome therapeutics.

Large and midsize pharma, biotech, and academic organizations will present their innovations and technologies, and the exhibit hall will feature nearly 100 top-notch companies. Besides the 15,000+ one-to-one partnering meetings expected, informal networking opportunities abound at the evening receptions both at the venue and out on the town at the historic Vienna City Hall, the Hofburg Palace, and the Old World-style Gösserhalle.

Vienna is a biotech hub known for its thriving life science community where most of the top 20 multinational companies in biotech, pharma and medical devices have a presence, taking advantage of Austria's ideal geographical location at the heart of Europe.

About EBD Group

EBD Group's overriding mission is to help collaborations get started across the life science value chain. Our range of partnering conferences has grown to become the largest and most productive conference platform in the industry. Each one of our seven landmark events held in key life science markets around the world is powered by our state-of-the-art partnering software, partneringONE(R), that enables delegates to efficiently identify and engage with new opportunities via one-to-one meetings.

Today our events (BIO-Europe(R), BIO-Europe Spring(R), BioPharm America, Biotech Showcase, China Showcase, Digital Medicine & Medtech Showcase, ChinaBio(R) Partnering Forum, Cell & Gene Connect, and BioEquity Europe) annually attract more than 12,000 senior life science executives who engage in over 48,000 one-to-one partnering meetings. These vital one-to-one engagements are the wellspring of deals that drive innovation in our industry.

Tune into EBD Group's Partnering Insight for timely coverage of news that influences the business strategies of the life science industry. EBD Group is an Informa company. For more information please visit www.ebdgroup.com.

