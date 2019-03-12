CP Kelco U.S., Inc.: CP Kelco Announces Investment in Pectin Capacity Increase

ATLANTA, March 12, 2019, a leading global producer of specialty hydrocolloid solutions, announced today it will invest to increase its pectin production capacity at its Limeira, Brazil facility by 10%. This investment will enhance market supply by the end of 2019.

"All around the world our customers are creating innovative beverages that require nature-based ingredients. In Asia, for example, we see robust growth in drinking yogurts and low pH protein drinks, in which pectin is an essential ingredient for creating high-quality products," said Jérôme Béra, Senior Vice President, Global Marketing. "As these markets expand, we are committed to continuing our investments and already have other projects planned to add capacity as needed and in a timely manner to support our customers' growth aspirations."

As the pectin market grows, industry leader CP Kelco continues to make strides in meeting the demand for nature-based functional ingredients. GENU Pectin is a specialty ingredient made from citrus peel and used in a wide range of foods, beverages, personal care products and other consumer goods. CP Kelco's GENU Pectin portfolio includes non-GMO, vegan, and organic compliant products.

About CP Kelco

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, CP Kelco is a leading producer of specialty hydrocolloids with offices and facilities across the globe. Featuring an extensive range of hydrocolloid solutions and serving over 100 countries, CP Kelco leverages its capabilities to bring concepts and ideas to real-world products in a broad range of applications. The company's specialty ingredients touch a wide variety of consumer and household products and industrial applications, tailored to meet the needs of regional consumers. Key product lines are Gellan Gum, Pectin, Xanthan Gum, Carrageenan, Diutan Gum, Carboxymethyl Cellulose, and Microparticulated Whey Protein Concentrate, as well as other unique biopolymers. Visit www.cpkelco.com for more information.

