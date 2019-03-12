Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 12, 2019) - Northern Vertex Mining's (TSXV: NEE) (OTC PINK: NHVCF) President and CEO, Ken Berry, is Interviewed by David Morgan, Publisher of the Morgan Report.

Northern Vertex Mining Corp., the newest gold producer in the US, is focused on low cost gold and silver production at its 100% owned Moss Mine in NW Arizona. The Company has experience across all areas of operations, mine development, exploration, acquisitions and financing of mining projects. With operations at the flagship Moss Mine achieving commercial production the Company intends to consolidate additional producing or near-term production gold assets within the Western US. Through mergers and acquisitions Northern Vertex's corporate goal is to become a mid-tier gold producer with over 200,000 ounces of gold production annually.

The company recently announced that a record shipment of an estimated 1,004 ounces of gold was sent from the Moss Mine, located in Northwest Arizona, to a third party refiner. These ounces were produced over a nine day period during late February, which represents a significant increase over the previous record shipment of 695 ounces recorded in August 2018.

