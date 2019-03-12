InterestSpring LLC: Easicampers Edinburgh Campervan and Motorhome Hire Company Announces an Expanded Range for 2019

Easicampers Edinburgh is Proud to Be the Premium Campervan Rental Company in the UK

NEWBRIDGE, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 12, 2019 / The founders of Easicampers Edinburgh, a Campervan and Motorhome Hire company based in Scotland, are pleased to announce that they have expanded their range of vehicles for 2019.

To learn more about Easicampers Edinburgh and check out their fleet of campervans and motorhomes, please visit https://easicampervanhire.com/campervan-hire-edinburgh-airport/.

As a company spokesperson noted, for people who are looking to hire a quality campervan or motorhome in the UK, Easicampers Edinburgh is definitely the premier rental company. While the company is based in Scotland, they have branches throughout the UK, making it easy for people to pick up the best RV for their needs.

One of the new additions for 2019 is the VW California Automatic T6, a classic campervan that features both a bike rack and awning. The vehicle will sleep up to four people, so it is ideal for families or a small group of friends who wish to travel around Scotland and/or the rest of the UK in comfort.

"If you are looking for a family holiday this year and wanted to drive the legendary VW campervan then book direct with Easicampers," the spokesperson noted, adding that to ensure that their clients' Easi campervan rental experiences are as stress-free as possible, they are happy to offer free pick ups from their airport branches.

Easicampers Edinburgh has also added a number of outstanding new motorhomes to their fleet for 2019; this includes the Ford Zefiro 675. The luxury motorhome sleeps up to 6 people quite comfortably and features a shower, toilet, kitchen and bike rack.

The Fiat Toleno L motorhome is also new this year; it is a 2 berth with shower RV and features a shower, toilet and kitchen - which is ideal for making meals while on the road.

"Our motorhomes offer both luxury and freedom to travel on the open roads without being restricted to hotels," the spokesperson noted.

About Easicampers Edinburgh:

Easicampers Edinburgh is a campervan and motorhome vehicle hire business that services Edinburgh and the surrounding areas. Based near Edinburgh Airport, Easicampers has been established for over 10 years and offers a personal experience to customers who wish to travel around Scotland in a new VW campervan or motorhome. For more information, please visit https://easicampervanhire.com/.

Easicampers Edinburgh

3 Queen Anne Dr.

Newbridge

EH28 8LH

UK

Phone number: +44 131 322 6597

Contact:

Tom Taylor

tom.taylor@easirent.com

+44 131 322 6597

SOURCE: Easicampers Edinburgh

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/538717/Easicampers-Edinburgh-Campervan-and-Motorhome-Hire-Company-Announces-an-Expanded-Range-for-2019