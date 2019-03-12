BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE: BSIG) today announced that Guang Yang, BrightSphere's President and Chief Executive Officer, will join Jerry Miller, President of Guggenheim Investments, and David Brown, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., on a panel entitled The Future of Asset Management. The panel discussion will be moderated by Kenneth Lee, Vice President, Equity Research, at RBC Capital Markets, LLC at the 2019 RBC Capital Markets Financial Institutions Conference, which will be held at the InterContinental Barclay Hotel in New York City. It will take place on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

A link to the live audio webcast will be available on http://ir.bsig.com and the replay will be available on BrightSphere's website following the conclusion of management's remarks.

About BrightSphere

BrightSphere is a global, multi-Affiliate asset management company with $206.3 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2018. Its diverse Affiliates offer leading, alpha generating investment products to investors around the world. BrightSphere's partnership approach, which includes equity ownership at the Affiliate level and a profit sharing relationship between BrightSphere and its Affiliates, aligns the interests of the Company and its Affiliates to work collaboratively in accelerating their growth. BrightSphere's business model combines the investment talent, entrepreneurialism, focus and creativity of leading asset management boutiques with the resources and capabilities of a larger firm. For more information about BrightSphere, please visit the Company's website at www.bsig.com.

